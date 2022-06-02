Yarra adds market neutral fund

Yarra Capital has assumed management of a Karara Capital market neutral fund, bringing on board its portfolio manager.

Yarra has taken over the Karara Market Neutral Plus Fund and rebranded it as the Yarra Market Neutral Fund. In doing so, it has welcomed portfolio manager Andrew Smith to its team; he has run the absolute return fund since its inception in August 2016.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Smith to Yarra and confirm the launch of the Yarra Market Neutral Fund. Andrew is an accomplished investor with an outstanding track record, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him," Yarra chief executive Edward Eason said.

"We are similarly delighted to welcome new clients through the existing fund structure and are pleased to confirm no changes to the fund's investment philosophy, process, fees or its investment objectives."

Joining Yarra's suite of funds, the market neutral offering is now a registered managed investment scheme open to all wholesale and retail investors in Australia, and now has a minimum investment of $10,000, previously $250,000.

Under Smith's stewardship, the fund has returned 9.93% after fees since inception; net outperformance of 9.02% compared to the RBA Cash Rate benchmark. The fund incurs a management fee of 1.35% and performance fee of 20% of the gross performance above benchmark.

Eason added that this announcement also marks a milestone in the investment manager's growth strategy.

"The firm continues to add quality and breadth both to its investment capability and team, which now comprises approximately 85 people including investment personnel of 40 professionals with an average 19 years' industry experience," he said.