Executive Appointments
WTW boosts Australian leadership team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 2 MAR 2020   12:25PM

Willis Tower Watson has announced two major leadership appointments in its Australian team.

Nick Barrett has been named as the new head of Investment strategy, effective immediately.

Barrett will be responsible for delivering asset allocation advice and investment strategy research in Australia.

Barrett joined Willis Tower Watson in 2004 and worked as a superannuation consultant for seven years before moving into the investments team.

Barrett is also a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia and received his Bachelor of Commerce and Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

In addition, the company named Andrew Povah as head of core advisory.

Povah will spearhead the company's traditional advisory asset consulting work across the Australian institutional landscape.

Povah has been a senior investment consultant with Willis Tower Watson since 2008, working primarily with clients on all aspects of their portfolios to increase the likelihood of meeting their objectives.

Martin Goss, director, Investments for WTW says both appointments reflect the depth of experience within the Australian team.

"We're delighted that Andy and Nick have stepped up to these leadership roles, and will continue our mission of providing best-in-class investment solutions across our client base," Goss said.

The Australian investments was also recently with the relocation of Tim Mitchell from the UK.

Mitchell relocated to Melbourne where he is working as the global head of governance consulting.

