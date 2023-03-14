Women take the lead in private wealth: KPMG

More and more women are stepping into wealth ownership roles in family offices, according to KPMG head of family and private wealth Robyn Langsford.

In an exclusive interview with Financial Standard, Langsford said that as women are becoming more likely to inherit family wealth, so too their chances of leading family offices is increasing.

"As we're seeing the transition of wealth from the baby boomer generation on to the next generation, as opposed to say, a century ago, when the wealth would have all gone to the eldest male, we're now seeing it being inherited equally," Langsford said.

"In addition, those women who inherit wealth often have longer lives. So increasingly, we're seeing the number of women holding wealth rising as a proportion of the whole population, which is really exciting."

Langsford added that women think about the use of wealth differently.

"KPMG has done a lot of research comparing female leadership styles with male leadership styles, and what we've found in family office environments is that males are subconsciously socialised earlier on to take on that leadership role," she explains.

"Therefore, for the women now coming into that leadership role, family offices need to be a little bit more intentional about how they're going to get them there."

For example, Langsford said, family offices should consciously try to educate, support and mentor females to take on roles that perhaps they otherwise wouldn't naturally have been given.

"Once they arrive in those leadership roles, we often see women having a much more holistic leadership style than males, meaning they're more inclusive and prepared to think a little bit more laterally about their approach to their leadership," Langsford said.

"There are other studies that show that organisations that do have women included as part of their leadership team are more economically prosperous as well.

"Where there's conscious gender equality and diversity, organisations not only thrive better but they're more 'future fit'."