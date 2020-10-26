NEWS
Investment
Westpac hit with $1.2bn of losses
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   11:58AM

Westpac will be hit with $1.2 billion worth of losses mostly driven by its life insurance business and AUSTRAC penalties.

The bank flagged the massive loss ahead of releasing its full year 2020 results on November 2.

Goodwill and intangibles associated with Westpac Life Insurance Service, auto finance business and software write downs totalled $568 million after tax.

Westpac increased its liabilities related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing failures it owes in penalties and AUSTRAC's legal costs from $404 million to $415 million after tax.

The bank came third in a global leader board of financial institutions that have paid the highest penalties after it breached anti-money laundering laws 23 million times. Westpac agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.3 billion, which equates to just $56.52 per breach.

Additionally, as part of the $1.2 billion loss, about $182 million was provisioned for customer refunds, repayments and legal costs.

About $55 million will be slugged off the bottom line as a result of revaluing assets. The total loss of $267 million came from revaluing life insurance liabilities and the agreed sale of its vendor finance business. This was offset by a positive revaluation of the group's holding in Zip Co. of $212 million.

In May, Westpac announced it will review its business units that did not deliver scale or returns, some of which were general and life insurance, and auto finance.

Subsidiary BT has shut Wealth Connect and is cutting about 38 jobs. The bank has also put in motion shutting down international operations, leaving just three branches in Singapore, London and New York open.

