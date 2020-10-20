Wealth platform adds to board

An investment platform for wholesale investors started by former Citi Wealth employees has added the general manager of distribution at Mortgage Choice to its board.

David Zammit is joining the board of Stropro, as the one-year-old fintech looks to scale distribution.

Zammit was previously Citi's head of banking and wealth management distribution in Australia and worked alongside Stropro's chief product officer Ben Streater.

He joined Mortgage Choice as the general manager, distribution and wealth.

"David is a proven leader in financial services and an expert on private banking and wealth management distribution. As a highly respected professional in the banking industry he is sure to excel in his current role at Mortgage Choice," Stropro chief executive Anto Joseph said.

"Stropro is a one-of-a-kind business in the Australian market. What Anto and his team have built is a distribution platform like no other, a true marketplace for institutional investment solutions that remain underappreciated by most financial advisers and investors," Zammit said of his appointment.

"I look forward to assisting Stropro educate Australian investors about the many benefits of institutional investment capabilities and working with Stropro to realise the full potential of this important investment platform."

Mortgage Choice is an ASX-listed broker for mortgages and business loans. It has been building a financial planning business and recently rebranded the division.