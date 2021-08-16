Vote now in 2021 FS Power50

Voting is now open for the FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia in 2021.

Financial Standard received more than 140 nominations for the FS Power50, including several familiar faces and plenty of new.

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

Of the 140 nominated, 99 have progressed to the voting stage which closes on Friday, September 3.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list, which will be published in Financial Standard in November.

This year's FS Power50 is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, Praemium and Vanguard.

