NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Vote now in 2021 FS Power50

BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   12:41PM

Voting is now open for the FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia in 2021.

Financial Standard received more than 140 nominations for the FS Power50, including several familiar faces and plenty of new.

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

Of the 140 nominated, 99 have progressed to the voting stage which closes on Friday, September 3.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list, which will be published in Financial Standard in November.

This year's FS Power50 is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, Praemium and Vanguard.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

To view the full list of finalists and to cast your vote, click here.

Read more: Financial StandardLa Trobe FinancialPraemiumVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Super funds progress merger talks
Netwealth hires head of investment solutions
FS Power50: Final days to nominate
AFCA weeds out phony complaints
Super fund chair outlines future strategy
Institutional Shareholder Services to acquire Rainmaker Information
Praemium FUA doubles, profit slips
Stellar year of returns for Aussie equities funds
Praemium appoints chief executive

Editor's Choice

Aware Super hires member growth executive

KARREN VERGARA
Aware Super has appointed a new group executive for member growth.

Franklin Templeton appoints unit registry provider

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia has appointed unit registry services provider across 57 funds in the legacy Legg Mason business, after RBC Investor and Treasury Services exited its Australian registry business.

Another departure on AMP Capital MAG team

KANIKA SOOD
AMP Capital's head of portfolio management for the multi-asset group Darren Beesley is leaving the firm to pursue an external opportunity.

Engaged members expect more from super

KARREN VERGARA
While nearly 60% of young Australians engage with their superannuation fund, many are increasingly shopping around for other providers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.