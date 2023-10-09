Newspaper icon
Vista acquires second practice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 OCT 2023   1:05PM

Vista Financial Group has made its second acquisition this year as it eyes strengthening its presence in Melbourne.

Founded in 2015 by Jason Chew, Orange Wealth, which largely services Millennials out of South Yarra, joins Beaumaris-based Vista.

The group now employs 20, comprising five financial advisers, a mortgage broker, and 14 support staff.

Vista managing director Tyson Robert told Financial Standard that the group is on a journey that seeks to scale.

"When looking at acquisitions and hiring people to join the firm, we are after a blend of three things: Capability, capacity, and opportunity. Looking at Jason's client book, he has an ideal client base in terms of age and demographic that complements ours. We could also leverage Jason's skill sets in client engagement and client experience which is something we're looking to do moving forward," he said.

"This strategic move aligns perfectly with our mission to 'achieve your tomorrow today.' We believe in creating a brighter financial future for all our clients, and this partnership will enable us to do just that."

Under his new home, Chew is a senior financial adviser and takes on the role of head of advice.

After approaching Vista, Chew said he was "really excited about Vista's vision and values" and impressed by the number of awards it has received.

"Joining Vista Financial Group is a remarkable opportunity for us. The cultural fit between our teams is evident, and we look forward to offering our clients an even greater level of financial expertise and service," Chew said.

In April, Vista finalised its acquisition of Master Your Money Now, which was founded by Chris Carlin.

"Changing licensees is always challenging [but] we've overall found it to be a very good experience and clients have found it to be business as usual," Carlin said.

"I'm excited for the opportunities that this provides us, but also the support that it provides me personally - to focus on what I really enjoy doing, which is financial planning and a little bit of marketing as well."

Robert added that the group is always in discussions with people about bringing in new skill sets that can help achieve its long-term objectives.

"But at the same time, organic growth is the most profitable growth. So, that is a big focus of ours," he said.

Read more: Vista Financial GroupChris CarlinJason ChewOrange WealthTyson Robert
