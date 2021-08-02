Vision Super seeds emerging market debt fund

The $12.2 billion industry super fund is the first institutional investor in Principal Global Investors' new emerging market debt fund.

The Emerging Market Debt Total Return Fund will be managed by its internal manager Finisterre Capital and is designed to deliver income and capital gains while managing liquidity and limiting drawdowns during volatile market conditions.

The fund aims to offer institutional investors more than 90% of EMD market upside for 50% of its volatility and less than 50% of its downside and allocates risk to five complementary risk/return buckets of EMD assets across the market cycle.

"We are excited by the opportunity and are looking forward to a long and productive partnership with Principal and Finisterre," Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch said.

The fund also hedges 100% of the US dollar exposure while leaving active local currency exposures unhedged versus the Australian dollar.

This results in investors benefiting from the Australian dollar's positive correlation with emerging market currencies and added protection against volatility associated with unwanted US dollar risk.

Finisterre Capital chief investment officer Damien Buchet said the new fund addresses the needs of Australian institutional investors that see emerging market debt as an attractive investment.

"Emerging economies have coped with the pandemic reasonably well and we remain convinced that the role of EMD in investor portfolios is set to expand in the coming years," Buchet said.

Principal Global Investors head of Australia Helen de Mestre agrees and said Australian institutional investors view EMD as a compelling investment as it starts to mature.

"The current market dynamics are driving Australian institutional investors to include EMD as a key component of a diversified portfolio that looks to boost long-term returns and generate yield," de Mestre said.

"In developing this new EMD fund, we consulted heavily with the local institutional marketplace to understand and service their needs in this dynamic economic environment."