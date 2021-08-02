NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Vision Super seeds emerging market debt fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:04PM

The $12.2 billion industry super fund is the first institutional investor in Principal Global Investors' new emerging market debt fund.

The Emerging Market Debt Total Return Fund will be managed by its internal manager Finisterre Capital and is designed to deliver income and capital gains while managing liquidity and limiting drawdowns during volatile market conditions.

The fund aims to offer institutional investors more than 90% of EMD market upside for 50% of its volatility and less than 50% of its downside and allocates risk to five complementary risk/return buckets of EMD assets across the market cycle.

"We are excited by the opportunity and are looking forward to a long and productive partnership with Principal and Finisterre," Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch said.

The fund also hedges 100% of the US dollar exposure while leaving active local currency exposures unhedged versus the Australian dollar.

This results in investors benefiting from the Australian dollar's positive correlation with emerging market currencies and added protection against volatility associated with unwanted US dollar risk.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Finisterre Capital chief investment officer Damien Buchet said the new fund addresses the needs of Australian institutional investors that see emerging market debt as an attractive investment.

"Emerging economies have coped with the pandemic reasonably well and we remain convinced that the role of EMD in investor portfolios is set to expand in the coming years," Buchet said.

Principal Global Investors head of Australia Helen de Mestre agrees and said Australian institutional investors view EMD as a compelling investment as it starts to mature.

"The current market dynamics are driving Australian institutional investors to include EMD as a key component of a diversified portfolio that looks to boost long-term returns and generate yield," de Mestre said.

"In developing this new EMD fund, we consulted heavily with the local institutional marketplace to understand and service their needs in this dynamic economic environment."

Read more: Principal Global InvestorsFinisterre CapitalVision SuperDamien BuchetMichael Wyrsch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vision Super appoints new chair
Super leaders recognised
Women-led super funds outperform
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
Vision Super increases premiums
Best super, pension fund revealed
Insight Investment Australia grows team
Active portfolios post stellar returns
Vision Super appoints deputy chief executive
MySuper funds redeem performance

Editor's Choice

Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

First YFYS performance test results weeks away

KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

RI Advice failed oversight obligations: Court

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court found that RI Advice Group's failure to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry

KARREN VERGARA
Member of Parliament Tim Wilson will lead the charge to determine if big super's domination over the Australian sharemarket is stifling competition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.