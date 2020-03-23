NEWS
Executive Appointments
VicSuper investments chief joins Hostplus
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:42PM

The $48 billion Hostplus has hired VicSuper's chief investment officer as a co-deputy chief investment officer, to work with Greg Clerk.

Andrew Howard led investments at the $25 billion VicSuper, which is currently in the process of merging with First State Super and exploring another merger with WA Super.

Howard built VicSuper's investment team and designed and implemented its investment strategy. Prior to this, he was Mercer Investments' Asia Pacific chief investments officer, Pacific Current Group (formerly Treasury Group) chief investment officer, and Frontier Advisors' head of manager research.

At Hostplus, he will work alongside existing deputy chief investment officer Greg Clerk, and lead the fund's investments strategy team.

"He will be...[add]...significant capability to our investments department team. We will now benefit from having two highly regarded and experienced deputy chief investment officers," Hostplus chief executive David Elia said in a statement.

Clerk was previously Hostplus's head of investment strategy and was named to the deputy CIO role in 2018. He has previously worked for JANA and the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance in Victoria.

Last month, Hostplus picked up Kim Farrant from VicSuper's team, appointing her the fund's head of ESG.

Read more: HostplusVicSuperGreg ClerkAndrew HowardDavid Elia
