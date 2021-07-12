NEWS
Investment

VanEck launches active ETF with Sydney boutique

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:43PM

VanEck Australia has launched its first externally managed active ETF in partnership with a Sydney credit boutique.

The VanEck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX: GCAP) invests in Tier 1 (AT1) securities, contingent convertibles and subordinated debt securities.

Bentham Asset Management will be the portfolio manager.

The ETF targets after-fees returns of 3% over RBA cash rate over the long term, with monthly dividends.

VanEck said it is the only global capital securities exchange traded fund on the ASX and aims to be fully hedged into Australian dollars.

Bentham chief investment officer and managing director Richard Quin said global capital securities complement the local hybrid market.

"With rates near all-time lows, capital securities can provide investors with regular income, whilst diversifying investors' portfolios that are often heavily skewed towards Australian financials," Quin said.

"We have been investing in global credit markets and capital securities for many years and we look forward to offering this standalone investment to Australian investors. Global capital securities offer a deeper market compared to locally issued hybrids."

So far, local fund managers looking to launch ETFs have either done it in-house (such as Magellan and Platinum) or via an ETF issuer, primarily BetaShares.

GCAP is VanEck's first active ETF partnership with an external manager.

Last year, VanEck launched an EM debt ETF (ASX: EBND) that is actively managed  by a US-based VanEck team.  EBND currently has about $80 million in assets.

"Global capital securities offer an opportunity for investors to diversify their income away from concentrated Australian exposures, harnessing a sizeable global universe with deeper liquidity,"  VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said.

