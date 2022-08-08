Newspaper icon
Economics

US Senate passes $1tn Inflation Reduction Act

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:44PM

The US Senate has passed the Democrats' $1.07 trillion bill which aims to tackle inflation by lowering the deficit and everyday expenses for working families.

Following the Senate Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden said: "I ran for president promising to make government work for working families again, and that's what this Bill does - period."

"The House should pass this as soon as possible and I look forward to signing it into law."

Aside from making a down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, the Bill aims to lower energy costs, increase cleaner production and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

The Bill also allows Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices and extends the Affordable Care Act program for three years.

On the groundbreaking package, Ceres director of federal policy Zach Friedman commented: "The US Senate has put the nation on the cusp of achieving the most ambitious federal climate, clean energy, and environmental justice investments in US history."

"This package will bring enormous economic benefits across the country, all while addressing core concerns like inflation, energy security, and the price volatility facing companies, families, and communities alike."

Friedman said American businesses and investors championed the clear energy measures in the deal for over a year because they recognised these investments are critical to building innovative industries, domestic supply chains and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

He also praised the bill for helping lower energy costs, reducing climate related risks that threaten the economy and for creating millions of quality jobs in rural and disadvantaged communities.

The Bill now awaits passage by the House which is set to convene on August 12 for final passage.

