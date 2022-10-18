Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

UniSuper chair to step down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:16PM

Ian Martin will retire as chair of UniSuper at the end of the year, with an existing board director to replace him.

Martin has been on the UniSuper board for close to a decade, the last five years of which were spent as chair. During that time the fund has grown from $60 billion to $100 billion, and he has overseen its transition to a fully public offer fund and the planned merger with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund.

He joined the board following an extensive executive career which included serving as chief executive of BT Financial Group and global head of investment management for Bankers Trust. He is also currently chair of QIC.

"Ian has been a source of steady wisdom, experience and perspective in his role as chair, to UniSuper's great benefit. On behalf of all UniSuper members, and our executive leadership team, I would like to thank Ian and wish him all the very best for the future," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Martin described his involvement with UniSuper as a pleasure.

"I leave my role feeling optimistic for the future of the fund, knowing UniSuper is widely acclaimed as one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, and with exceptional staff unrelentingly focussed on our members' best interests," he said.

"I thank my fellow directors and the entire UniSuper team, members and other stakeholders for their support and commitment."

Martin is to be succeeded by Mark Armour, a current independent non-executive director on the fund's board and former chief executive of Invesco Australia and of funds management at AXA Australia. He is also currently chair of the fund's investment committee.

"Incoming chair Mark Armour has a wealth of knowledge, experience and the passion for members' outcomes that is a hallmark of UniSuper. I look forward to working with him in this new role," Chun said.

Commenting, Armour said: "UniSuper is one of Australia's leading super funds. It will certainly be an honour to work with my experienced colleagues on the board and our talented executive leadership team to guide this exceptional fund as chair."

"Ian has provided strong strategic direction for the fund for almost a decade. I thank Ian for his dedication to UniSuper and our members."

Read more: UniSuperIan MartinMark ArmourACSRFAXA AustraliaBankers TrustBT Financial GroupInvesco AustraliaPeter ChunQIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Worst performing super funds named
QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets
Equipsuper restructures investment team
QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team
Susan Buckley to leave QIC
UniSuper caps future investment in fossil fuels
UniSuper appoints ESG manager
RBA anticipated to lift the cash rate
Crescent Wealth names chief operating officer
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact

Editor's Choice

HESTA changes administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Administration fees will change for both super and pension members next year, with the fund saying its operational costs have increased.

James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Mayfair 101 managing director is claiming he was defamed by the regulator and deputy chair Sarah Court in a recent press release.

Koda Capital, Redwood merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Koda Capital (Koda) is expanding into the Perth market through a merger with Redwood Wealth Alliance.

Vanguard unveils positive impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Vanguard Australia has launched a global positive impact equities fund that aims to outperform the broad global equities market with a "measurable impact on global environmental and social challenges."

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.