UniSuper chair to step down

Ian Martin will retire as chair of UniSuper at the end of the year, with an existing board director to replace him.

Martin has been on the UniSuper board for close to a decade, the last five years of which were spent as chair. During that time the fund has grown from $60 billion to $100 billion, and he has overseen its transition to a fully public offer fund and the planned merger with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund.

He joined the board following an extensive executive career which included serving as chief executive of BT Financial Group and global head of investment management for Bankers Trust. He is also currently chair of QIC.

"Ian has been a source of steady wisdom, experience and perspective in his role as chair, to UniSuper's great benefit. On behalf of all UniSuper members, and our executive leadership team, I would like to thank Ian and wish him all the very best for the future," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

Martin described his involvement with UniSuper as a pleasure.

"I leave my role feeling optimistic for the future of the fund, knowing UniSuper is widely acclaimed as one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, and with exceptional staff unrelentingly focussed on our members' best interests," he said.

"I thank my fellow directors and the entire UniSuper team, members and other stakeholders for their support and commitment."

Martin is to be succeeded by Mark Armour, a current independent non-executive director on the fund's board and former chief executive of Invesco Australia and of funds management at AXA Australia. He is also currently chair of the fund's investment committee.

"Incoming chair Mark Armour has a wealth of knowledge, experience and the passion for members' outcomes that is a hallmark of UniSuper. I look forward to working with him in this new role," Chun said.

Commenting, Armour said: "UniSuper is one of Australia's leading super funds. It will certainly be an honour to work with my experienced colleagues on the board and our talented executive leadership team to guide this exceptional fund as chair."

"Ian has provided strong strategic direction for the fund for almost a decade. I thank Ian for his dedication to UniSuper and our members."