UBS Australia launches new CBRE fund

UBS has added a new fund from CBRE Clarion to its lineup that will invest in listed and unlisted real assets for sophisticated investors in Australia.

The UBS CBRE Global Real Assets Fund has a fund-of-fund structure and will invest in existing vehicles from infrastructure and property funds from CBRE.

However, it is unique among the existing CBRE lineup at UBS Asset Management (Australia) in that it will also invest in unlisted infrastructure and property securities, instead of just in listed ones like the existing funds UBS Global Infrastructure Securities Fund and UBS Clarion Global Property Securities Fund do.

The long-term target for the fund is to invest 70% in listed securities and 30% in unlisted ones subject to manager's discretion. It aims to have about 55% in infrastructure and 45% in real estate.

The fees are 1.2% per year in base fee and a performance fee of 20% on the performance above a hurdle of RBA cash rate plus 5% after fees. The fund will be priced daily but have monthly application/redemption windows.

At the moment, UBS is marketing the fund to sophisticated investors with the minimum investment set at $20 million.

UBS and CBRE have a long-standing relationship going back over a decade. In addition to the listed global property and infra funds, CBRE took over the management of UBS's Australian property securities in December 2018 when the company also offloaded its in-house equities teams. UBS has since exited ETFs, and houses one of the highest-regarded fixed income teams in Australia.

"What we have been finding in the last couple of years in talking to clients is that getting access to unlisted real assets can be very difficult...where we seem to find interest for this fund is [from] people or groups that are accumulating investors, so SMA models or traditional multi-fund type of [structures]," UBS Asset Management head for Australia and New Zealand Bryce Doherty told Financial Standard.

CBRE currently manages about $550 million in total for UBS across the three existing funds. Doherty said the firm is expecting inflows into the new fund in July or August given its monthly applications.

He says the firm is seeing appetite for Chinese equities strategies from local institutional investors and may look into launching a managed fund for retail investors later in the year.

The new fund earned an approved rating from Zenith Investment Partners, which also has the existing listed infrastructure fund at recommended and the listed property fund at approved.