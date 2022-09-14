Top concerns of the rich revealed: Survey

The latest Family Office Survey from Citi Private Bank's Family Office Group highlights major concerns around inflation, possible recession and geopolitical uncertainty.

The 2022 Family Office Survey was completed by 126 family offices. Of the respondents, 60% were from North America, 17% from Latin America, 12% from Asia Pacific (including Australia) and 11% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Of the top three concerns, 67% flagged inflation, while 54% fear a recession and 53% are highly concerned about geopolitical uncertainty. Recession and market volatility are of greater concern among family offices with assets of less than US$1 billion, while social unrest and geopolitical concerns appear a bigger issue for those with more than US$1 billion.

As a result of the dramatic market volatility and downturn that began earlier this year, nearly three quarters (73%) of family offices experienced a decline in overall portfolio mark-to-market values since the beginning of the year. Of these, 43% saw a drop of more than 10%.

However, the outlook is positive - 80% expect to see gains in the next 12 months, with 62% expecting their portfolios to grow by 5% or more.

In terms of where they're allocating, public equity commands 23% of allocations, followed by real estate (20%), private equity (15%), fixed income (15%) and cash (10%). Concentrated positions account for 12%, the report states.

It's expected family offices will continue to be overweight private equity for the next 12 months, it says, which is similar to trends of the last three years.

Meanwhile, family office executives expressed strong interest in preparing for the future.

This includes preserving the value of the family's assets (65%), preparing the next generation to transition into leadership roles as responsible wealth owners (51%) and managing transitions (43%).