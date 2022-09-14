Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Top concerns of the rich revealed: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 SEP 2022   12:39PM

The latest Family Office Survey from Citi Private Bank's Family Office Group highlights major concerns around inflation, possible recession and geopolitical uncertainty.

The 2022 Family Office Survey was completed by 126 family offices. Of the respondents, 60% were from North America, 17% from Latin America, 12% from Asia Pacific (including Australia) and 11% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Of the top three concerns, 67% flagged inflation, while 54% fear a recession and 53% are highly concerned about geopolitical uncertainty. Recession and market volatility are of greater concern among family offices with assets of less than US$1 billion, while social unrest and geopolitical concerns appear a bigger issue for those with more than US$1 billion.

As a result of the dramatic market volatility and downturn that began earlier this year, nearly three quarters (73%) of family offices experienced a decline in overall portfolio mark-to-market values since the beginning of the year. Of these, 43% saw a drop of more than 10%.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

However, the outlook is positive - 80% expect to see gains in the next 12 months, with 62% expecting their portfolios to grow by 5% or more.

In terms of where they're allocating, public equity commands 23% of allocations, followed by real estate (20%), private equity (15%), fixed income (15%) and cash (10%). Concentrated positions account for 12%, the report states.

It's expected family offices will continue to be overweight private equity for the next 12 months, it says, which is similar to trends of the last three years.

Meanwhile, family office executives expressed strong interest in preparing for the future.

This includes preserving the value of the family's assets (65%), preparing the next generation to transition into leadership roles as responsible wealth owners (51%) and managing transitions (43%).

Read more: Citi Private Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citi unifies global wealth management business

Editor's Choice

Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
In opening the Financial Standard Managed Accounts Forum, MLC head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan explained the greatest roadblocks that stop the creation, adoption, or rollout of managed account programs.

Crescent Wealth invests in water rights

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
The Islamic superannuation fund is investing in Australian water rights via Pinnacle's Riparian Capital Partners.

Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:44PM
Former Synchron general manager Phil Osborne has been appointed to head up Sequoia Financial Group's licensee, Libertas Financial Planning.

2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:46PM
According to new data, this year could be the most challenging in recent history to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.