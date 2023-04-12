Newspaper icon
Top 10% pocket 93% of Australia's wealth: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 APR 2023   12:38PM

New data from the Australia Institute indicates middle-income earners receive just 7% of economic growth per person since 2009, while the top 10% keep getting richer.

The data, taken from the World Inequality Database (WID) that shows real national incomes per adult on a calendar year basis and analysed by the Australia Institute, shows a radical reversal from recent history, where the bottom 90% got 90% of the benefits.

Australia is now a global outlier in the maldistribution of gains from economic growth, falling behind the EU, the US, the UK, China and Canada.

However, the Australian Institute said, the results reflect a worldwide trend: an examination of other economies confirms that the benefits of economic growth are going disproportionately to the top 10% of income recipients.

"The share of national income accruing to the top 10% started to fall in 1950 and remained in decline until the late 1970s which means that income was becoming distributed more evenly over the course of this period. The trend reversed in the late 1970s, and income has become distributed less and less evenly in the decades since," the report reads.

According to the report, this "inequality on steroids" is due to stagnating wages, insecure work, soaring profits and an unfair tax system.

"From the 1950s to the 1980s, Australia was considered the land of the fair go and we saw people benefiting more equally from economic growth," the Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said.

"Today, that Australia dream has turned into an inequality nightmare with the maldistribution of economic gains fuelling the cost-of-living crisis for low-and middle-income Australians."

Grudnoff said the Stage 3 tax cuts, "which will see people earning over $180,000 receiving the lion's share of benefits while minimum wage workers get nothing", will only make the inequality problem worse.

"Soaring energy prices have seen gas and electricity bills increase for average Australians, while super profits form Australia's gas and coal go overseas," he said.

"A super profits tax will help ensure all Australians can get a fair share."

The research shows that 90% of Australians are largely missing out on the benefits of economic growth, he said.

"...While this analysis is shocking, it has become increasingly clear that the Australian economy is not working for most people," Grudnoff said.

