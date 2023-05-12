Newspaper icon
Family Office

Tishman Speyer, Raffles Family Office launch APAC fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   12:03PM

Global property developer Tishman Speyer and Singaporean-based Raffles Family Office (RFO) have established a new partnership to launch the Tishman Speyer/Raffles Family Office APAC Opportunity Fund I.

The fund will target value-add and opportunistic investments within key real estate themes such as brown-to-green, living sector, logistics, and special situations, including credit strategies and distressed opportunities.

It aims to offer private wealth investors unparalleled access into tailored, institutional grade real estate investments.

Financial particulars of the fund are yet to be revealed.

Tishman Speyer chief executive officer Rob Speyer said the partnership marks a milestone in the New York-based developers' expansion into Asia Pacific gateway cities, and the start of a significant union with Raffles Family Office and their investors.

"Together, Tishman Speyer and RFO will create a compelling portfolio that supports the growth of new economy sectors throughout APAC," Speyer said.

RFO co-founder and group chief executive Chi-man Kwan said: "We are excited to partner with Tishman Speyer, one of the world's most recognised and esteemed international developers."

As both intergenerational wealth transfers and new wealth emerge, family offices continue to gain traction as preferred wealth management vehicles due to the enhanced control and flexibility they provide.

"This collaboration seeks to capitalise on the unique advantages of family offices and aims to address the increasingly complex asset management needs of APAC UHNWs," Kwan said.

"It is part of our ongoing commitment to support their growing demand for geographical and asset class diversification."

Raffles Family Office managing partner, real estate Joe Kwan added: "We look forward to embarking on this journey with Tishman Speyer for an inaugural APAC Real Estate fund.

This partnership is the first of its kind, he said, and it arrives at an ideal time to emphasise our conviction of the longer-term secular tailwinds across the Asia Pacific region.

"The ability to invest through a down cycle will offer strong return proposition for our clients and may well prove to be an exceptional vintage for the fund."

Read more: Tishman SpeyerRaffles Family OfficeAsia PacificChi-man KwanJoe KwanRob Speyer
