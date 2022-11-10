Newspaper icon
Family Office

The great wealth transfer at risk: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 10 NOV 2022   12:44PM

Young Australians are putting billions of dollars of inheritance at risk with their current money management behaviours, according to new research from Findex.

The research, commissioned by Findex, explored the spending, saving, and investing behaviours of over 1000 Australians aged from 18-80 across both metropolitan and regional areas.

It found that 43% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennial respondents are expecting an inheritance from their parents or grandparents, which, according to forecasts from last year's Productivity Commissions report, could mean an estimated $224 billion each year by 2050.

However, it appears that the majority of Gen Z and Millennials are precarious when it comes to money management.

In fact, while 43% of Millennials and 51% of Gen Zs noted they feel confident about managing their finances, have budgets (Millennials 72%, Gen Z 51%) and pay bills on time (Millennials 96%, Gen Z 93%), other findings suggest that they prefer to live for today (Millennials 63%, Gen Z 64%), spend money over saving for long term (Millennials 57%, Gen Z 55%) and have no other investments (Millennials 55%, Gen Z 60%).

For those with investments, 70% of Millennials and 77% of Gen Zs are prepared to be riskier with their money - cryptocurrencies, for example, are the primary investment choice among Gen Z (42%).

In addition, 23% of Millennial respondents noted that they had less than $20,000 in their superannuation, despite saying that a $1 million superannuation balance would be the minimum for comfortable retirement.

"As a society, we are facing one of the largest wealth transfers in modern history," Findex co-chief executive Tony Roussos said.

"However, what our research shows is the level of financial literacy and responsible money management among younger Australians calls into question whether they have the skills to ensure they are able to pass a similar inheritance on to their own children."

When it comes to receiving financial advice, less than half of young respondents said that they were open to using a financial adviser. Instead, they would prefer to turn to peers or opt to do their own research.

Feeling they don't have sufficient assets to justify professional advice and that financial advisers were too expensive were the main reasons cited.

Adding to this, the majority (29%) of all respondents were only willing to pay less than $500 yearly for a financial adviser. The current industry average is $3529 per annum.

This is a wakeup call for the wealth industry to seriously rethink of how we engage with younger Australians, Roussos said.

"With billions on the line, it is also a clear opportunity for financial advisers to better partner with Baby Boomer clients to not only set up the transfer of family wealth but also to work closely with them to empower their kids and grandkids with the crucial, trusted professional advice," he added.

"By financial advisers investing the time to build multi-generational client relationships earlier on, the wealth is hopefully secured and grown over the long-term."

