Taxman simplifies work from home deductions

Australians working from home during the COVID-19 shutdown will now be able to claim 80 cents per hour for the rest of this financial year, after changes made by the Australian Taxation Office.

The new shortcut method allows workers to claim 80 cents an hour of work from home and covers all deductible running expenses including electricity, depreciation in things like home office furniture and computers, phone, internet, stationery and cleaning.

It will be in place for expenses from March 1 to June 30 this year.

Workers will have to keep records on hours of work through methods such as timesheets or diary notes. On their myGov or tax agent return statement, they must note 'COVID-hourly rate'.

Australians using this method can't claim any additional expenses deductions.

"The short cut deduction method will make it easier for many Australians who are working from home for the first time due to COVID-19 when it comes to accurately completing their tax return," Minister for housing and assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar said in a statement.

"The ATO has undertaken to review these arrangements in line with COVID-19 developments to see if they are required for the next financial year.

"These new arrangements do not prohibit Australians from making a standard working from home claim using the two standard approaches should they wish to do so."

SMSF Alliance principal David Busoli said the ATO is to be commended on the initiative.

Busoli said ordinarily the methodology is applied in either of two ways: actual cost method (claiming actual work-related running expenses, calculated on a reasonable basis), or a fixed rate method where you claim 52 cents per hour for electricity, cleaning and decline in value of office furniture, and the work-related portion of costs of things like phone, internet, computer consumables and stationery, and work-related portion of decline in value of a computer device.