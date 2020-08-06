NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Tax impacting super fund investment strategies: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 6 AUG 2020   12:02PM

New research from Parametric Australia suggests the taxation system is negatively impacting super funds' long horizon approach to investing.

The research, titled Unlocked: A Framework for Superannuation Equity Portfolio Evolution in a Taxable Environment said the taxation system is acting as a roadblock to most funds.

"In Australia, funds invest in a taxable environment and a step forward in the portfolio evolutionary chain can require a fund to write a cheque to the Tax Office," it said.

"This tax bill too often cuts short or delays what should be a natural, healthy process of superannuation equity portfolio evolution."

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The research said this issue does not discriminate between active or passive investing and impacts funds' ability to evolve their portfolios.

"Our concern is that, on its face, baulking at a single, upfront tax cost sits rather uncomfortably with an espoused commitment to long-horizon investing," it said.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Investing is a long-horizon game designed to benefit members who have a whole working life to save for retirement within superannuation and, for most, decades more in retirement to enjoy the fruits of superannuation."

The research notes that this long-horizon perspective should make it easy for superannuation funds to continue to evolve their equity portfolios as new, better structures become available.

"The important task of evolving equity portfolios may be stymied by upfront tax costs, and suggests a framework super funds can use to solve this problem," it said.

The paper implores superannuation funds eyeing ever-better ways to structure equity portfolios not to be confounded by the significant tax costs of making a move.

"To halt the natural, important evolution of a fund's equity portfolio for this reason reflects harmful behavioural biases and is fundamentally inconsistent with the fund's nature as a long-term investor," it said.

"In our view, far better to accept that, like other aspects of investing, equity portfolio evolution in a taxable environment entails short-term pain for long-term gain."

Read more: Parametric AustraliaFramework for Superannuation Equity PortfolioTax Office
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Eaton Vance hires institutional distribution head
Global manager wins super fund mandate
Parametric appoints product manager from Willis Towers Watson
Former State Street analyst joins Parametric
Parametric exploring super smart beta
Parametric grows investment team
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fNx9s6Px