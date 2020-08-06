Tax impacting super fund investment strategies: Research

New research from Parametric Australia suggests the taxation system is negatively impacting super funds' long horizon approach to investing.

The research, titled Unlocked: A Framework for Superannuation Equity Portfolio Evolution in a Taxable Environment said the taxation system is acting as a roadblock to most funds.

"In Australia, funds invest in a taxable environment and a step forward in the portfolio evolutionary chain can require a fund to write a cheque to the Tax Office," it said.

"This tax bill too often cuts short or delays what should be a natural, healthy process of superannuation equity portfolio evolution."

The research said this issue does not discriminate between active or passive investing and impacts funds' ability to evolve their portfolios.

"Our concern is that, on its face, baulking at a single, upfront tax cost sits rather uncomfortably with an espoused commitment to long-horizon investing," it said.

"Investing is a long-horizon game designed to benefit members who have a whole working life to save for retirement within superannuation and, for most, decades more in retirement to enjoy the fruits of superannuation."

The research notes that this long-horizon perspective should make it easy for superannuation funds to continue to evolve their equity portfolios as new, better structures become available.

"The important task of evolving equity portfolios may be stymied by upfront tax costs, and suggests a framework super funds can use to solve this problem," it said.

The paper implores superannuation funds eyeing ever-better ways to structure equity portfolios not to be confounded by the significant tax costs of making a move.

"To halt the natural, important evolution of a fund's equity portfolio for this reason reflects harmful behavioural biases and is fundamentally inconsistent with the fund's nature as a long-term investor," it said.

"In our view, far better to accept that, like other aspects of investing, equity portfolio evolution in a taxable environment entails short-term pain for long-term gain."