Insurance

TAL launches new look Accelerated Protection range

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 SEP 2023   12:29PM

TAL has given its Accelerated Protection series a makeover, redesigning its products and increasing upfront affordability.

Following a review by TAL, the Accelerated Protection series have had a range of updates that were effective September 8.

The Accelerated Protection series includes four cover types, being life insurance, total and permanent disability, critical illness, and income protection. It also offers critical illness cover for children.

Features of the updated products include long term affordable benefits for a broader range of customers, more tailored TPD pricing and new occupation classes, income protection benefit changes to accommodate more needs, and changes to levels of cover for some life insurance and critical illness.

TAL added that there is now greater up-front affordability across all products, with the 5% Health Sense Plus more readily accessible as the BMI requirement has been removed.

"We regularly review our propositions to ensure they continue to meet the needs of advisers and their clients, and we have identified opportunities with our redesigned Accelerated Protection products to extend our proposition to meet the needs of a broader set of customers," TAL general manager, retail sales and new business Beau Riley said.

At the same time, he said it's understood many Australians are experiencing cost of living challenges and juggling tight household budgets.

"Our updated Health Sense Plus offering not only plays an important role in encouraging clients to engage with, monitor and maintain their health, it also enhances policy affordability at inception while enabling sustainable pricing to be maintained over the life of the product," he said.

"The role advisers have in helping clients to navigate their financial journey is an essential one, and our updated Accelerated Protection series is designed to provide advisers with more options for meeting clients' diverse needs, more affordably."

