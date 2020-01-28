NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Sydney boutique partners with Pan Tribal
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:44PM

A Sydney boutique investing in alternatives has partnered with a distribution firm started by UBS Global Asset Management's former Australian chief executive.

Barwon Investment Partners invests in private equity, property, and specialised investments including secondary fund investments and public to private transactions.

It manages about $1.6 billion on behalf of family offices, institutional investors, high net worths and sophisticated investors, with the funds raised directly by the firm through an information memorandum.

Pan Tribal Asset Management will take over the distribution of two Barwon funds: The Barwon Global Listed Private Equity Fund and the Barwon Global High Income fund. Together, these two represent about $400 million in assets.

The two signed an agreement last year.

Pan Tribal Asset Management co-founder and chief executive Colin Woods said the firm will focus on getting Barwon's funds on platforms to ease access for financial advisers.

"Once you go onto platforms, we expect the minimum [investment size, which is currently about $50,000] to come down over time," Woods said.

Woods started Pan Tribal Asset Management with his brother in 2014 after working in a variety of roles including as MLC's general manager for sales, UBS Global Asset Management's ANZ chief executive and later, as its head of third party distribution for Asia ex China and Japan.

His firm currently offers one fund, the Pan Tribal Global Equity Fund, which is managed by American firm Davis Advisors. It has raised about $320 million so far.

Barwon was founded in 2006 and currently has five partners.

The founding partners are Rob Morrison, who spent 21 years at AMP Capital, including as a director of property and Sam Armstrong, who was formerly head of alternatives at Macquarie and joint managing partner at Quay Partners.

