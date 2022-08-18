Newspaper icon
SVG invests in Australian agtech

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 18 AUG 2022   12:50PM

Silicon Valley agrifood innovation investor SVG is launching a $50 million venture fund in Melbourne to fund local agtech startups.

The THRIVE Australia Venture Fund aims grow the agtech startup ecosystem in Victoria and across Australia fast-tracking technologies to help farmers maintain food production through national disasters.

SVG will also bring its proprietary platform, comprising the flagship THRIVE Accelerator Program, Corporate Innovation Program, development programs and events to Victoria, including the new annual THRIVE Australia Innovation and Investment Summit.

SVG also plans to partner with La Trobe University's Australian Food Innovation Centre (AFIC).

After years of support for SVG, Austrade's agency's advice and support was pivotal in SVG choosing Melbourne as the location for its THRIVE platform, SVG said.

Austrade is also a partner in the THRIVE Global Impact Challenge, a worldwide search for the most innovative startups that are advancing a net-zero future for agriculture.

Victorian economic development minister Tim Pallas said that the investment would create agtech jobs and facilitate more international investment in the sector.

"This is a significant vote of confidence in Victorian agtech, and the payoff will be in jobs now and in the future," he said.

"It will provide a major boost for the innovators developing new products and processes to transform agriculture in Victoria and around the world."

Meanwhile, SVG founder and chief executive John Harnett said: "We are excited to embark on our ANZ journey from Victoria."

"[Victoria is] a large agricultural market, home to world-leading research organisations and a central location to capture agtech success."

Read more: SVGAustradeTHRIVE Australia Venture FundJohn HarnettLa Trobe UniversityTim Pallas
Editor's Choice

Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
Maritime Super reappointed MLC Life Insurance as its group insurer, effective July 1.

Iress records 29% jump in profit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Iress has reported a 29% increase to its underlying net profit after tax (NPAT), coming in at $31.8 million, as it looks to strengthen its position with superannuation funds.

Transurban names new chair

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:50PM
Transurban has named Craig Drummond as its chair, replacing Lindsay Maxsted who will retire this year.

Norwegian wealth fund records $250bn loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:47AM
Norges Bank Investment Management announced the Government Pension Fund Global lost 1.68 trillion Norwegian krone, which is the equivalent of almost $250 billion AUD in the first half of this year, largely driven by equity returns, primarily technology stocks.

