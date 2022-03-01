Supply chain, labour shortage fears: Analysts

Fidelity have released the results of their latest global analyst's survey, revealing analysts have serious concerns about ongoing supply chain disruption and labour shortages as economies recover from the pandemic.

The annual Fidelity survey of analysts covering energy, consumer discretionary, healthcare, materials, telecoms, consumer staples, industrials, technology, utilities, and financials pointed to a rise in management confidence across all sectors, driven by the hopes of further recovery from the pandemic.

However, the survey found that analysts are also expecting significant differences between individual industries, as companies battle continuing supply chain issues and labour shortages, an advancing business cycle and increased inflationary pressures.

When it comes to energy, the impact of rising oil prices meant over half of the analysts are more confident about investing in energy businesses than they were a year ago - with the collapse of crude oil prices at the start of the pandemic well and truly in the rear view mirror.

Energy analysts also expect dividends d to recover, with almost 90% of analysts saying they could rise over the next 12 months, compared to 70% a year ago.

In utilities, all analysts say their companies have become more focused on implementing ESG policies in the last year, and expectations of real action on the environment are everywhere in the survey's numbers on the sector.

Tech analysts surveyed said that whilst the sector has the strongest balance sheets, there are many concerns around the growth and investment outlook for tech companies.

Nearly 60% of analysts covering tech say that management is more confident about the year ahead, however almost a fifth say the opposite.

One analyst said of the outlook for tech: "Sales might have positive surprises if supply chain issues are solved, even partly. If supply chain issues deteriorate, there would be negative shocks."

Meanwhile for financials, 60% of analysts say the companies they cover are more confident about investing in their businesses over the year ahead. Confidence is likely boosted by the fact banks traditionally do well when inflation and interest rates are rising.

However, the price of skilled labour is an issue: it was the only sector in the survey where a majority of analysts say price pressures are slightly more structural on balance, and several analysts pointed to the link between soaring stock markets and assets values, and financial sector wages.