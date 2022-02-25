NEWS
SMSF

SuperConcepts refreshes SuperMate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 FEB 2022   12:43PM

SuperConcepts has officially released its new look SMSF software, SuperMate.

Launched yesterday during an online event, SuperConcepts chief executive Grant Christensen said SuperMate Classic users will be able to work under a hybrid model, "processing funds in both SuperMate Classic and the new SuperMate, should they wish".

According to SuperConcepts, SuperMate users will have access to powerful automation and time-saving features, including document extraction tool, DataHero, which provides enhanced transaction automation.

Providing a testimonial, BDO Australia national superannuation lead Paul Rafton said:  "The drag and drop feature will allow staff to be much more efficient with fewer key-strokes on the keyboard and allows them to get on with their job much more quickly."

He added that BDO Australia looked at other options on the market but SuperMate provides "an easy way to bring people onboard... new staff can come on board and hit the ground running".

The new iteration of SuperMate is only the initial stake in the ground for SuperConcepts, with more enhancements expected in the coming months.

"We will continue to focus on reducing the complexities across of all areas of SMSF administration with our relentless emphasis on continual innovation," Christensen said.

"The new SuperMate is just another step in this journey."

