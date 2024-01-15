Super viewed as lifeboat by Aussies: Survey

While experiencing financial strain today, most Australians are confident there's better times ahead because of their superannuation savings.

An Essential Research survey of 1151 people, commissioned by the Super Members Council (SMC) in November, found that almost two-thirds of Australians believe super makes them feel more confident about their financial wellbeing.

This is despite over half (54%) saying they are currently financially struggling.

The survey found close to 40% of Australians must watch their budget to make sure there's enough money to cover their bills. What's more, 14% said they are in serious financial difficulty, and being able to pay all their bills is a regular concern.

Super Members Council executive general manager of advocacy Georgia Brumby said while cost-of-living pressures are impacting family budgets, their super gives them a feeling of future financial security and certainty.

"More Australians are feeling the pinch, but super is seen as a lifeboat through today's economically turbulent waters,'' Brumby said.

"Our universal and world-class super system has provided economic security, financial flexibility, and peace of mind to millions of Australians.

"If the policy settings remain stable and changes are made only in the members' best interests, super can go on delivering for generations to come."

According to the survey, 58% of respondents agreed that their superannuation gave them a sense of financial security. Additionally, more than half of the respondents who had superannuation (55%) believed that it was a cost-effective way to save money.

Brumby said: "Previous research shows those who take an interest in super are happier with their fund's investment performance, so we would urge all Australians to check-in with their fund to make sure they are getting the most they can from their super."

"Life is busy and retirement for many is decade's away, but spending some time now looking into super could really pay off in the long-term."