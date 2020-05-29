Super release widens gender gap: AMP

The government's early release scheme is widening the gender superannuation gap, as a higher proportion of women draw down on their super savings to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

The analysis, coming out of AMP, found that 21% of women were withdrawing their starting super balances, compared to 17% of men.

Female AMP clients were also more likely to clear out their entire super savings (14%) compared to their male counterparts (12%).

"These withdrawals are widening the gender superannuation gap, with men having on average 29% higher superannuation balances than women following the withdrawals, increasing from 25%," AMP said.

Women had been unduly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with 55% of jobs lost in Australia held by women. Female work hours also reduced by 11.5% in April, compared to a 7.5% reduction suffered by male workers.

AMP managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms, Lara Bourguignon, said the analysis highlights the disproportionate impact of the virus on female employment.

"We also know that more women have lost their jobs or had their work hours reduced as a result of COVID-19," she said.

"They are doing it particularly tough at the moment and the early release scheme has been a vitally important initiative to help manage through the crisis.

"What we're also finding from our analysis is that the early release of super is having a deeper impact on the retirement savings of women."

With women already lagging behind their male peers in long-term savings, on average, retiring with 31% less, Bourguignon explained that this gap would be further widened by a greater proportion of women withdrawing their super savings during the crisis.

"It will be a while before the full effects of COVID-19 on women's finances are known," she said.

"But as an industry we need to support women navigating the implications of early release, help them protect their wealth, and re-build as the economy recovers."

Additionally - the majority of those on the frontline of the crisis are women, she said, with 70% female representation in the health and social sectors.

"These are lower income occupations which are at the front of the fight against COVID-19," she said.

Bourguignon noted that cleaners, teachers, childcare and aged care workers were also predominantly women.

