NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super release widens gender gap: AMP
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:04PM

The government's early release scheme is widening the gender superannuation gap, as a higher proportion of women draw down on their super savings to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

The analysis, coming out of AMP, found that 21% of women were withdrawing their starting super balances, compared to 17% of men.

Female AMP clients were also more likely to clear out their entire super savings (14%) compared to their male counterparts (12%).

"These withdrawals are widening the gender superannuation gap, with men having on average 29% higher superannuation balances than women following the withdrawals, increasing from 25%," AMP said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Women had been unduly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with 55% of jobs lost in Australia held by women. Female work hours also reduced by 11.5% in April, compared to a 7.5% reduction suffered by male workers.

AMP managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms, Lara Bourguignon, said the analysis highlights the disproportionate impact of the virus on female employment.

"We also know that more women have lost their jobs or had their work hours reduced as a result of COVID-19," she said.

"They are doing it particularly tough at the moment and the early release scheme has been a vitally important initiative to help manage through the crisis.

"What we're also finding from our analysis is that the early release of super is having a deeper impact on the retirement savings of women."

With women already lagging behind their male peers in long-term savings, on average, retiring with 31% less, Bourguignon explained that this gap would be further widened by a greater proportion of women withdrawing their super savings during the crisis.

"It will be a while before the full effects of COVID-19 on women's finances are known," she said.

"But as an industry we need to support women navigating the implications of early release, help them protect their wealth, and re-build as the economy recovers."

Additionally - the majority of those on the frontline of the crisis are women, she said, with 70% female representation in the health and social sectors.

"These are lower income occupations which are at the front of the fight against COVID-19," she said.

Bourguignon noted that cleaners, teachers, childcare and aged care workers were also predominantly women.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: WomenSuperCOVID-19AMPEarly release schemeLara Bourguignon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
How early release impacts the ASX
Majority of ERS applications from low balance accounts: AMP
Ignorance isn't bliss in super: Research
MySuper bounces back
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
Super not sacred: Rice Warner
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
Complaints abound during COVID-19: AFCA
AMP, Pendal launch new managed portfolio
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
Editor's Choice
Sargon liquidators want to dig deeper
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Sargon Capital's liquidators are looking for extra funding to dig deeper into the company's transactions, potential claims and the possibility of a dividend payment to creditors.
BlackRock iShares launches two ETFs
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
iShares today listed two exchange traded funds on the ASX that invest in Australian corporate bonds.
Survey shows future of mandates
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
A survey of 110 pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies worldwide has revealed the new priority position ESG is taking in asset allocation.
Wealth manager funds women in finance scholarship
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
Investec has established a postgraduate research scholarship with the University of Sydney Business School; in a move that it says will benefit the future finance workforce in Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yLz1Sq8z