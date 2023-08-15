Newspaper icon
Super funds prime distributor of death, TPD cover

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   12:10PM

Australians paid an estimated $13 billion in death and TPD premiums last year, more than half of which through superannuation funds, Rainmaker Information says.

While the amount paid was up 5.5% per annum over the last decade, this rate of growth has flattened to just 0.5% per annum over the past five years.

"In 2020, total premiums fell 8% due to reforms to compulsory super fund group insurance no longer being charged to inactive fund members and the impact of the pandemic," Rainmaker said.

"But since then, it has fully recovered."

Looking at the three primary distribution channels - being retail, group and direct - Rainmaker found the dominant channel in 2022 was super funds, accounting for $6.9 billion in death and TPD premiums.

This, it said, was one-fifth more than the $5.7 billion paid through intermediaries, while directly paid premiums accounted for just $730 million.

"The dominance of super fund group insurance means it is the overwhelmingly most important channel for how Australians get death and TPD insurance cover," Rainmaker said.

Notwithstanding the super fund pandemic affect, if long-run trends continue, Rainmaker projects that by 2031 intermediaries could hold only 40% of the market.

Conversely, super funds could hold one-third, or 55%.

"Super funds being Australia's primary death and TPD life insurance distributor prompts the question as to why directly sold insurance has such a small market share," Rainmaker said.

Nevertheless, Rainmaker analysis of Plan for Life data shows direct premiums have grown at a rapid 5.9% per annum through the past five years.

Therefore, in Rainmaker's view, "the direct channel is in strategic decline."

"PFL data shows the amount of lapsed premiums each year exceeds newly sold premiums," it said.

Rainmaker said the analysis shows super fund group insurance will play an increasingly important role in Australia and should therefore be improved to ensure it operates in members' best interests.

Super funds prime distributor of death, TPD cover

