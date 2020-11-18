NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super fund increases premiums
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   12:36PM

A $117 billion superannuation fund is changing the cost of insurance across the board at the turn of the New Year.

Most QSuper members will see income protection cover go up 31%, while death and total and permanent disability (TPD) cover will increase between 40-45% from 1 January 2021.

One exception, income protection cover for Queensland Police Officers, will reduce by about 50% from 30 November 2020.

For those affected by the increases, a 40-year-old member for example, covered for death, TPD, and income protection earning $75,000 per year can expect an increase in total premiums of about $8.92 per week.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"As a profit-for-members fund, we don't increase premiums unless we absolutely have to," the super fund told members.

"We regularly review our insurance arrangements to understand the type and amount of benefits members are receiving, and premiums are adjusted when it is necessary to ensure that members pay the right level of premiums for their cover."

QSuper said over the past year, claims increased "significantly and were materially higher than expected".

"Because of this, and to ensure we can continue to offer insurance cover for our members in their times of greatest need, most insurance premiums will increase from 1 January 2021," the fund said.

In July last year, it announced some changes to income protection waiting periods and benefit periods.

Over the last financial year, QSuper paid over 6600 income protection, 700 TPD and 450 death cover claims.

Read more: QSuperSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Public servants caught in SG bungle
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Link hires from QSuper, NAB
Super funds overlook digital engagement
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
Industry fund slashes admin fees
LGIAsuper alters asset allocations
AustralianSuper dodges advertising scrutiny
UniSuper revises fees for TTR members
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gOvJII3F