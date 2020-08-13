NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super fees hit record lows: Research
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   12:46PM

Fees across all super fund types dropped to record lows last financial year, according to a recent study conducted by Rainmaker.

The key finding of a review of 2720 products offered by 169 super funds, super fees came in at a total of $29.6 billion in 2019-20 - down 5% year on year. If we consider super assets as a share of gross domestic product, this converts to 1.6% of GDP.

Looking at 93 not-for-profit funds, 68 retail offerings and seven eligible rollover funds, the average fee charged to members now sits at 1.04%. In 2018-19, the average was 1.12%.

Not-for-profits came out on top as the lowest cost strategies. Responsible for 52% of total super savings, fees paid by NFP fund members account for the same amount in fee revenue.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

In contrast, retail fund members are paying 29% of total fee revenue despite only representing 23% of the system's funds under management.

That said, NFP funds have an average 0.32% administration fee while the retail segment has a 0.09% investment fee advantage. Rainmaker also said retail fund fees are on their way down and have been since 2015, largely as a result of the FoFA reforms.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The remaining 25% of super assets are held by self-managed super fund members who have it quite good, paying just 19% of fee revenue.

Overall, in the two years to June end, members of Maritime Super saw the biggest fee cuts with the total expense ratio (TER) for a $50,000 balance dropping by more than 0.8%.

It was followed by AMP Signature Super, Hostplus, LGS, NGS Super, Grow Super, Prime Super, MLC Super, SmartSave and QSuper.

Finally, for those proponents of the Future Fund becoming a default super fund, if it were to happen the study shows it would leave Australians significantly out of pocket.

If super funds had the same investment costs as the Future Fund, average investment fees would more than double from 0.72% to 1.62%. Meanwhile, industry-wide the TER would soar to 1.94%, raising total super fee costs to $55 billion.

Read more: Rainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super to tip into negative cash flows: Research
Aussie equities stage recovery
Best Australian equities funds, with risk considered
Industry funds continue risk-adjusted domination
Hundreds of billions ripped from super
MySuper goes back-to-back in the black
Industry funds pulled back to the pack
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
MySuper bounces back
Advice group research head departs
Editor's Choice
Melbourne boutique deepens Canadian ties
KANIKA SOOD
Munro Partners is introducing a global equities strategy to Canadian retail investors, after raising $1.5 billion in Canada since January 2019.
Platform business in administration
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors and Regal backed Spitfire has appointed administrators, as it looks to restructure the group after a shareholder reneged on promised funding.
Warakirri launches retail funds
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne's Warakirri Asset Management has launched new retail funds from its freshly-minted partnership with Northcape Capital.
Synchron compliance lead resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Synchron's general manager of legal, risk and compliance Michael Jones has resigned, with a new appointment to lead the dealer group's compliance.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something U9thdOZU