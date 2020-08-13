Super fees hit record lows: Research

Fees across all super fund types dropped to record lows last financial year, according to a recent study conducted by Rainmaker.

The key finding of a review of 2720 products offered by 169 super funds, super fees came in at a total of $29.6 billion in 2019-20 - down 5% year on year. If we consider super assets as a share of gross domestic product, this converts to 1.6% of GDP.

Looking at 93 not-for-profit funds, 68 retail offerings and seven eligible rollover funds, the average fee charged to members now sits at 1.04%. In 2018-19, the average was 1.12%.

Not-for-profits came out on top as the lowest cost strategies. Responsible for 52% of total super savings, fees paid by NFP fund members account for the same amount in fee revenue.

In contrast, retail fund members are paying 29% of total fee revenue despite only representing 23% of the system's funds under management.

That said, NFP funds have an average 0.32% administration fee while the retail segment has a 0.09% investment fee advantage. Rainmaker also said retail fund fees are on their way down and have been since 2015, largely as a result of the FoFA reforms.

The remaining 25% of super assets are held by self-managed super fund members who have it quite good, paying just 19% of fee revenue.

Overall, in the two years to June end, members of Maritime Super saw the biggest fee cuts with the total expense ratio (TER) for a $50,000 balance dropping by more than 0.8%.

It was followed by AMP Signature Super, Hostplus, LGS, NGS Super, Grow Super, Prime Super, MLC Super, SmartSave and QSuper.

Finally, for those proponents of the Future Fund becoming a default super fund, if it were to happen the study shows it would leave Australians significantly out of pocket.

If super funds had the same investment costs as the Future Fund, average investment fees would more than double from 0.72% to 1.62%. Meanwhile, industry-wide the TER would soar to 1.94%, raising total super fee costs to $55 billion.