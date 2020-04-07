NEWS
Coronavirus News
Stimulus is finite: Prime Minister
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   3:22PM

The Australian government has made public the modelling that is informing its COVID-19 response, revealing why the JobKeeper payment works off a six month timeframe.

Asked at a press conference how the modelling was helping with the economic response plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison explained economic decisions have been made with modelling of the medical crisis in mind.

"There are two parts to those charts," Morrison said in reference to the modelling.

"One is the peak and the other is the breadth. The states and territories and I are conscious that the path out of this is not just about avoiding the peak but being able to get back to some sense of normality that will allow the economy to support Australians without the unprecedented JobKeeper and JobSeeker supplements."

Governments around the country, Morrison stressed, are not only focussed on whether the health system can cope but on ensuring that the duration of limitations on movement and social distancing measures is limited.

"That is finite. That will not go on forever. That will revert and will go back to where it was before. We will be working to address both of those issues," he said of the JobKeeper and increased JobSeeker payments.

The message was in slight contrast to that of New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian who said social distancing measures were likely to be in place until a vaccine could be given to the population.

"I've said from the outset there is a twin crisis that we are fighting. We are fighting on the health front with the virus and we are fighting on the economic front to protect people's livelihoods."

The Prime Minister's motto through his regular updates has become "saving lives, saving livelihoods" and he reiterated this message in relation to the modelling.

"Being an open trading nation has been a core part of our prosperity over centuries, but equally we need to look very carefully at our domestic economic sovereignty," Morrison said.

He added that the government has been considering visas in light of the crisis, but did not elaborate on that issue.

"What the virus has done is push pause on the global economy. That has never happened before," Morrison said.

The six-month timeline for the shutdowns that the government has been working to, Morrison said, is based on the modelling but also on the government's capacity to provide economic support.

He said the JobKeeper payment was one of the longer term stimuluses in the world, offering six months of support where other nations have just offered one month.

"$130 billion on JobKeeper is significant. Unprecedented. And if I had told you that this was going to cost just $65 billion and be over in six months I think I would not have been upfront with the Australian people," Morrison said.

"This will be in parliament tomorrow and it will pass parliament tomorrow, because it must pass parliament. Australians need the certainty of that lifeline for the next six months, it buys us the next six months."

Morrison was also briefly asked about superannuation and said that the idea of freezing the planned increase to the superannuation guarantee had not been raised with him and it was not something the government is currently considering.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: JobKeeperGladys BerejiklianScott Morrison
