Spirit Super introduces insurance admin fee

In a move that will see members' costs go up, Spirit Super is introducing an insurance administration fee at the end of the month.

While their insurance premiums and the amount of cover will remain as is, from September 30 Spirit Super members will start paying an insurance administration fee on top, calculated at 3% of the premiums payable.

In notifying members, Spirit Super said: "Spirit Super directly incurs administrative costs to maintain the insurance on your account and to handle claims. To help cover this, an insurance administration fee will be included as part of the insurance fee deducted from your account each month."

"There's no change to your cover or the premiums we pay to our insurer. In fact, earlier this year we renegotiated your insurance with the insurer and reduced your premiums."

In March 2023, Spirit Super negotiated with MetLife to drop some premiums by 25%. Fees for death and TPD went down by between 14.2% and 24.8%, while income protection premiums reduced by 7.7%.

At the time, Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said he was delighted to be reducing premiums for members "at a time of high inflation and cost of living pressure."

The introduction of the additional administration fee follows a similar move by TWUSUPER in July 2022 where an administration fee was introduced to combat cross-subsidisation. As of August 2022, TWUSUPER members with insurance were charged an extra 3% of their gross premiums to make costs fairer for those without cover.

Spirit Super is currently in the process of merging with CareSuper, set to finalise by late 2024. The combined fund would have $50 billion in funds under management and serve over 500,000 members. It is to be led by Murray.