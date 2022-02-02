SPDR ETFs cut fees

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) has cut fees for four of its Australian SPDR ETFs.

The fee cuts will be effective from Valentine's Day, 14 February 2022.

The changes relate to two international ETFs and two domestic sector ETFs and include cost reductions of between six and 14 basis points.

First, The SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control Fund (WXOZ) annual management fee will fall by 12 basis points from 0.30% to 0.18%.

The SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control (Hedged) Fund (WXHG) annual management fee will drop 14 basis points from 0.35% to 0.21%.

The SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials EX A-REIT Fund (OZF) annual management fee will reduce by six basis points from 0.40% to 0.34%.

And finally, the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Resources Fund (OZR) annual management fee will reduce by six basis points from 0.40% to 0.34%.

"We regularly review our product range to meet investor needs. Part of that is ensuring our locally domiciled ETF offering continues to be competitive, allowing investors to pursue long-term growth," head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said.

"These fee changes reflect our ongoing commitment to offer clients value without compromising on quality."

She added that as the ETF market grows, SSGA will aim to meet changing investor preferences.

"Australian investors in 2022 have more choice than ever before: they can access a growing number of thematics, sectors, geographies, industries and ESG options through more than 230 exchange traded products (ETPs)," Victor said.

"Understanding the provider's track record, the total cost of ownership, what's under the hood and asset stewardship strategy are also key components to consider when choosing an ETF."