Investment

SPDR ETFs cut fees

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:01PM

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) has cut fees for four of its Australian SPDR ETFs.

The fee cuts will be effective from Valentine's Day, 14 February 2022.

The changes relate to two international ETFs and two domestic sector ETFs and include cost reductions of between six and 14 basis points.

First, The SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control Fund (WXOZ) annual management fee will fall by 12 basis points from 0.30% to 0.18%.

The SPDR S&P World ex Australia Carbon Control (Hedged) Fund (WXHG) annual management fee will drop 14 basis points from 0.35% to 0.21%.

The SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials EX A-REIT Fund (OZF) annual management fee will reduce by six basis points from 0.40% to 0.34%.

And finally, the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Resources Fund (OZR) annual management fee will reduce by six basis points from 0.40% to 0.34%.

"We regularly review our product range to meet investor needs. Part of that is ensuring our locally domiciled ETF offering continues to be competitive, allowing investors to pursue long-term growth," head of SPDR ETF Asia Pacific distribution Meaghan Victor said.

"These fee changes reflect our ongoing commitment to offer clients value without compromising on quality."

She added that as the ETF market grows, SSGA will aim to meet changing investor preferences.

"Australian investors in 2022 have more choice than ever before: they can access a growing number of thematics, sectors, geographies, industries and ESG options through more than 230 exchange traded products (ETPs)," Victor said.

"Understanding the provider's track record, the total cost of ownership, what's under the hood and asset stewardship strategy are also key components to consider when choosing an ETF."

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

