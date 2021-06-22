NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Soul Patts to acquire LIC

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUN 2021   12:40PM

Washington H Soul Pattinson will pay about $4 billion for a scrip merger with LIC Milton Corporation, as it chases liquidity for new acquisitions and better index participation.

Milton Corporation (MLT) is an Aussie equities listed investment company (LIC) with about $3.7 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in market cap and about 670,000 shares on issue.

The LIC is also chaired by Rob Millner, who chairs Soul Pattinson (SOL)'s board. The two companies hold shares in each other.

SOL has entered a scheme of implementation with MLT to acquire all of its remaining shares for a total consideration of about $6 per MLT share via scrip.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

This is a premium to MLT's NTA (both pre-tax and post-tax) as well as its shares' current trading price.

If successful, the transaction will take SOL from its current market cap of $7.2 billion to $10.8 billion (about 50% higher pro forma) while MLT will delist from the ASX and move its team to SOL.

In a presentation, SOL said the increase in its market capitalisation will potentially increase its index participation, further diversify current holdings, and give it additional liquidity to pursue investment opportunities.

SOL could go from #91 in the index to #54 by market capitalisation, assuming it issues 118 million new SOL shares at yesterday's closing price of $30.25, the company said.

For SOL, the transaction comes at a time, when it looks to diversify outside of its key holdings of BrickWorks and New Hope which are the largest contributors to its bottom line.

Read more: Washington H Soul PattinsonRob Millner
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds bow to divestment pressure
WHSP appoints new chief financial officer
Perpetual case dismissed in court
Manager lists after $3bn merger
Market Wrap AM
Market Wrap AM
Market Wrap AM
Market wrap
Market wrap AM

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.