Soul Patts to acquire LIC

Washington H Soul Pattinson will pay about $4 billion for a scrip merger with LIC Milton Corporation, as it chases liquidity for new acquisitions and better index participation.

Milton Corporation (MLT) is an Aussie equities listed investment company (LIC) with about $3.7 billion in assets, $3.9 billion in market cap and about 670,000 shares on issue.

The LIC is also chaired by Rob Millner, who chairs Soul Pattinson (SOL)'s board. The two companies hold shares in each other.

SOL has entered a scheme of implementation with MLT to acquire all of its remaining shares for a total consideration of about $6 per MLT share via scrip.

This is a premium to MLT's NTA (both pre-tax and post-tax) as well as its shares' current trading price.

If successful, the transaction will take SOL from its current market cap of $7.2 billion to $10.8 billion (about 50% higher pro forma) while MLT will delist from the ASX and move its team to SOL.

In a presentation, SOL said the increase in its market capitalisation will potentially increase its index participation, further diversify current holdings, and give it additional liquidity to pursue investment opportunities.

SOL could go from #91 in the index to #54 by market capitalisation, assuming it issues 118 million new SOL shares at yesterday's closing price of $30.25, the company said.

For SOL, the transaction comes at a time, when it looks to diversify outside of its key holdings of BrickWorks and New Hope which are the largest contributors to its bottom line.