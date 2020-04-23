SMSFs granted annual return extension

SMSFs have been granted an extension to the lodgement of annual returns to the ATO to June.

The ATO said it made the decision in the wake of the financial effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The requirement for an SMSF to appoint an auditor 45 days before lodgement of their annual return will place pressure on SMSFs to meet upcoming lodgement deadlines," it said.

"To help, we are automatically applying a deferral for the lodgement of 2019 SMSF annual returns due on 15 May and 5 June 2020 until 30 June 2020."

The SMSF Association welcomed the decision and said it is evidence that the ATO is taking a flexible approach to issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

SMSFA chief executive John Maroney said the association has been working constructively with the ATO to find solutions for SMSFs affected by economic ramifications of social distancing measures and extreme market volatility.

He said he has been in discussions with ATO commissioner Chris Jordan and SMSF assistant commissioner Dana Fleming.

"[The discussions] have been extremely fruitful, allowing us to work through numerous issues since the COVID-19 public health crisis erupted in March," Maroney said.

"What's been extremely pleasing is the positive approach of the ATO on these issues."

"There is a realisation that these difficult times require pragmatic solutions that might not be in strict accordance with the legislation."

The ATO also provided guidance relating to LRBAs and rent and interposed entity relief that Maroney said were concerning many association members.

"These initiatives are indicative of how the ATO has responded in a constructive way to the economic and market consequences of this tragic pandemic, and we will continue to work with the regulator to ensure the SMSF sector emerges from this crisis in the best possible shape," Maroney said.

