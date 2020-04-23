NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Coronavirus News
SMSFs granted annual return extension
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:20PM

SMSFs have been granted an extension to the lodgement of annual returns to the ATO to June.

The ATO said it made the decision in the wake of the financial effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The requirement for an SMSF to appoint an auditor 45 days before lodgement of their annual return will place pressure on SMSFs to meet upcoming lodgement deadlines," it said.

"To help, we are automatically applying a deferral for the lodgement of 2019 SMSF annual returns due on 15 May and 5 June 2020 until 30 June 2020."

The SMSF Association welcomed the decision and said it is evidence that the ATO is taking a flexible approach to issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

SMSFA chief executive John Maroney said the association has been working constructively with the ATO to find solutions for SMSFs affected by economic ramifications of social distancing measures and extreme market volatility.

He said he has been in discussions with ATO commissioner Chris Jordan and SMSF assistant commissioner Dana Fleming.

"[The discussions] have been extremely fruitful, allowing us to work through numerous issues since the COVID-19 public health crisis erupted in March," Maroney said.

"What's been extremely pleasing is the positive approach of the ATO on these issues."

"There is a realisation that these difficult times require pragmatic solutions that might not be in strict accordance with the legislation."

The ATO also provided guidance relating to LRBAs and rent and interposed entity relief that Maroney said were concerning many association members.

"These initiatives are indicative of how the ATO has responded in a constructive way to the economic and market consequences of this tragic pandemic, and we will continue to work with the regulator to ensure the SMSF sector emerges from this crisis in the best possible shape," Maroney said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ATOJohn MaroneySMSF AssociationChris JordanDana Fleming
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Funds receive first ERS applications
ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO
Billions withdrawn from super
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
APRA questioned on fund liquidity
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Five day deadline tough but workable
ATO to verify early release requests
Hundreds of thousands flock to early release
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ISJXINwA