SMSF growth slows, allocations shift

Self-managed super funds are no longer Australia's premier superannuation segment, with growth slowing significantly since the introduction of the transfer balance cap.

As at March end, SMSFs held $894 billion on behalf of 1.1 million members through 605,470 funds, Rainmaker Information analysis shows.

However, the research shows the sector is growing at about half the rate of the not-for-profit super segment. In the five years ending March 2022, their total assets had grown only 5.4% per annum, while NFP funds grew at a rate of 10.1%.

Retail super funds grew even slower than SMSFs, increasing just 3.1% per annum.

Despite these dampened metrics, Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that the SMSF segment is still a huge pool of capital, particularly for fund managers able to attract it.

"While equities, property and other asset classes have stayed steady, pooled investments and fixed interest appear to be where funds are being diverted," Dunnin said.

"SMSF investors appear to be maintaining a preference for the more risk averse asset classes, but a surge in interest rates may play a role in returning funds back to cash."

According to the ATO, almost one dollar in every five held in SMSFs is in a pooled investment product, being a managed fund, a life insurance policy or some type of collective trust.

Equities allocations remain steady at about 36%, as does property at 16%.

In 2020 Rainmaker highlighted that SMSFs were well positioned during COVID-19 due to a large exposure to cash, around 25%.

Exposures to cash have since declined, though this is just a continuation of an existing trend - allocations to cash have been dropping since 2013 when they sat at 33%.

Fixed interest, on the other hand, is growing, both in percentage share terms and in nominal terms; allocations are up five-fold since 2013.

"While equities, property and other asset classes have stayed steady, pooled investments and fixed interest appear to be where funds are being diverted," Dunnin said.

"SMSF investors appear to be maintaining a preference for the more risk averse asset classes, but a surge in interest rates may play a role in returning funds back to cash."