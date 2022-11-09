Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

SMSF growth slows, allocations shift

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:06PM

Self-managed super funds are no longer Australia's premier superannuation segment, with growth slowing significantly since the introduction of the transfer balance cap.

As at March end, SMSFs held $894 billion on behalf of 1.1 million members through 605,470 funds, Rainmaker Information analysis shows.

However, the research shows the sector is growing at about half the rate of the not-for-profit super segment. In the five years ending March 2022, their total assets had grown only 5.4% per annum, while NFP funds grew at a rate of 10.1%.

Retail super funds grew even slower than SMSFs, increasing just 3.1% per annum.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Despite these dampened metrics, Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that the SMSF segment is still a huge pool of capital, particularly for fund managers able to attract it.

"While equities, property and other asset classes have stayed steady, pooled investments and fixed interest appear to be where funds are being diverted," Dunnin said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"SMSF investors appear to be maintaining a preference for the more risk averse asset classes, but a surge in interest rates may play a role in returning funds back to cash."

According to the ATO, almost one dollar in every five held in SMSFs is in a pooled investment product, being a managed fund, a life insurance policy or some type of collective trust.

Equities allocations remain steady at about 36%, as does property at 16%.

In 2020 Rainmaker highlighted that SMSFs were well positioned during COVID-19 due to a large exposure to cash, around 25%.

Exposures to cash have since declined, though this is just a continuation of an existing trend - allocations to cash have been dropping since 2013 when they sat at 33%.

Fixed interest, on the other hand, is growing, both in percentage share terms and in nominal terms; allocations are up five-fold since 2013.

"While equities, property and other asset classes have stayed steady, pooled investments and fixed interest appear to be where funds are being diverted," Dunnin said.

"SMSF investors appear to be maintaining a preference for the more risk averse asset classes, but a surge in interest rates may play a role in returning funds back to cash."

Read more: Rainmaker InformationAlex Dunnin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow
Future Fund proves resilience to market shocks
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
Managed funds industry records $16bn net flows
Ethical ETF popularity soars
AMG Super to rebrand
Adviser losses now baked in: Rainmaker
Rainmaker unveils managed fund flow winners
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Super fund for women closes

Editor's Choice

Australia can avoid recession: Outlook

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia should be able to evade a recession, despite the high inflationary environment, AMP's Shane Oliver says.

Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Women-led or co-led large cap global equity investment teams outperformed their male counterparts in the calendar year to September, research shows.

Forget BRICs: Skerryvore

CHLOE WALKER
Unlike the previous periods of emerging markets euphoria, a return to prosperity is unlikely to be shortened into a simple acronym as it was during the period of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), as lines begin to blur between developed nations and EMs.

AFA posts $273,135 operational loss

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has reported an operating loss of $273,135, an improvement of $94,655 from last year's result, as it gears up for the vote on its proposed merger with the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.