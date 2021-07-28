Six new ombudsmen at AFCA

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority welcomed six ombudsmen to the fold, three of which came from the financial services sector.

ANZ head of legal, dispute resolution group Louise McAuliffe, and Westpac practice leader for business lending legal James Taylor will join AFCA's banking and finance unit as ombudsmen. They both join AFCA in September.

BizCover head of legal, risk and compliance David Short will join AFCA's insurance team in August.

AFCA has promoted three of its own as ombudsmen: Vicki Carter and Mervyn Silverstein are new ombudsman within the superannuation team, and Qasim Gilani will sit in the insurance team.

In other appointments within the organisation, Shail Singh has been reappointed as an ombudsman in investments and advice, and Christine McCarthy as an ombudsman in insurance. Daniel King has been promoted to an adjudicator role in insurance.

They join Emma Curtis and Suanne Russell, who recently joined the organisation, from ASIC and Westpac respectively.

Deputy chief ombudsman June Smith said: "It's terrific that we have been able to secure such skilled and experienced people. Our internal promotions are also testament to the strength of talent already here at AFCA."