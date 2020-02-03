NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Sargon companies in administration
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   4:22PM

Ernst & Young was this afternoon appointed as administrator for at least three Sargon-related companies, after the main holding company went into external administration last Wednesday.

Sargon Superannuation Holdings, Sargon Services Pty Ltd and Sargon CT Holdings Pty Ltd are the three companies where Ernst & Young have been appointed the administrator.

The appointment was made by the directors of the respective companies.

Stewart Alexander McCallum and Adams Pauls Nitkins will jointly administer all three companies, regulatory documents show.

"Stewart McCallum and Adam Nikitins of EY were appointed Joint and Several Voluntary Administrations over selected subsidiary holding companies within the Sargon Group structure to preserve value of the regulated entities within the group on 3 February 2020. There will be no further comment at this time," a spokesperson for Ernst & Young said.

Last week, Philip Kingston's Sargon was forced into external administration by one if its Chinese creditors.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Sargon said one of its creditors, Chinese state-owned insurance company Taiping Trustees has appointed McGrathNicol as administrator.

The group also confirmed its chair, Robert Rankin, resigned on January 23. Rankin's resignation was intended before and not related to McGrath Nicol's appointment, Sargon said.

None of Sargon's subsidiaries are in administration, it added at the time.

The developments at Sargon sent OneVue Holdings into a trading halt on Friday, as it awaits deferred payments from Sargon for the sale of the Diversa Trustees business.

Today, the ASX-listed business's board and executives said the Sargon saga hasn't impacted its day-to-day business but it is taking all necessary steps to recover the money owed to it by Sargon.

Read more: Ernst & YoungAdam NikitinsStewart Alexander McCallum
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
EY bolsters financial services law team
Commonwealth FP completes EU compliance
Commonwealth FP fails to meet EU obligations
Cybersecurity fit for a $16bn insurer
Bank-owned advice firm requests ASIC extension
AMP Capital strengthens restructured equities team
LUCRF Super appoints new CFO
ISA reappoints policy expert
Challenger annuities join CFS platforms
ANZ taps clean investing with green bond issue
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TTg3F3vN