Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

S&P/ASX200 tipped to hit 8300: VanEck

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 APR 2024   12:27PM

The S&P/ASX200 is set to rise nearly 10% to 8300 by the end of the year, VanEck predicts, as Australia will also continue to avoid the "most anticipated recession" that never happened.

Australia's blue-chip stocks are poised to surge further after skyrocketing to 7800 in recent months.

In the past two and a half years however, they traded between 6500 and 7500 weighed down by soaring interest rates, stagnate earnings growth, and fears of an imminent recession.

Trading at about 7688 this morning, the S&P/ASX200 is expected to increase 8% at year's end.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"On balance, Australia should avoid a recession with the RBA holding the cash rate at 4.35% until at least 2025. Inflation may prove to be stickier than the market anticipates, which reaffirms our higher-for-longer bias," VanEck's Australian equities outlook report shows.

Market confidence comes off the back of a soft landing that is likely to eventuate, VanEck said, noting that large caps, namely the major five banks, have delivered stunning returns.

"However, share price appreciation has outpaced earnings growth with price to 12-month forward earnings (forward PE) above its historical average," the report read.

In the year to March, technology stocks returned 51%, while real estate and financials delivered 37% and 28% respectively.

The banks appear to be overvalued and are the most expensive globally, said VanEck portfolio manager Cameron McCormack.

"Australia's banking sector is vulnerable to a correction and investors should be wary if they are overexposed," he said.

Meanwhile gold miners, and office and retail REITs appear to be undervalued.

Australian mid-caps are tipped to be the "star performer" this year and will outperform the S&P/ASX 200.

"Smaller companies offer more upside potential through market share expansion and have historically outperformed in prolonged market recoveries. Valuations are attractive with 12-month forward price to earnings below the historical average. Mid-caps also reported the highest upside price target revisions during the February earnings season," McCormack said.

Read more: VanEckCameron McCormack
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Finalists named in annual MAX Awards
Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations
Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane
VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC
VanEck to unveil private credit ETF
Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Local investors continue to flock to ETFs: VanEck
VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs

Editor's Choice

Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Actuaries Institute has proposed revising the annual superannuation performance test, so it better aligns trustees' investments with the best financial interests of members.

JANA appoints new director of client development

ELIZA BAVIN
The new appointment previously worked for APSEC Funds Management.

MSC Certane wins Suncorp mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
MSC Certane has been appointed as trustee for Suncorp's latest note issue.

Auditors lambast mandatory climate reporting requirements

ELIZA BAVIN
The peak accounting body said most auditors believe the government's mandatory reporting rules are a "significant miscalculation".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach