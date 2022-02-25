Robeco introduces new indices

Robeco has introduced new low carbon indices rooted in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Similar to Robeco's existing Multi-Factor Index range, the SDG Low-Carbon Indices are available for seven regions: Global AC, Global DM, Emerging Markets, US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The index applies a proprietary SDG framework developed by Robeco, which excludes stocks that score negatively on SDG metrics.

Robeco said with the new indices it aims to offer a solution that combines two trends in the market: index investing and sustainable investing.

The indices are transparent to clients, but aim to mitigate the risk of other market participants benefiting from public information - which is a concern in terms of indices which are public to everyone.

"We're very excited to have launched the new set of indices for our clients. In addition to private transparency for our clients, the SDG Low-Carbon Indices have low turnover, liquidity and transaction costs taken into account in the index construction and the high capacity is monitored and managed," Joop Huij said.

"Robeco head of sustainable index solutions This all allows for efficient implementation for our clients. Our team works closely together with Robeco's SI Center of Expertise to ensure the new Indices will remain state-of-the-art and we will keep innovating them for our clients".

Robeco climate strategist Lucian Peppelenbos added: "By using input from my team and the SDG framework, the indices differentiate between climate laggards and climate leaders. Climate leaders are companies that might have a relatively high carbon footprint based on their current and past emissions, but are driving green innovations and are therefore essential in the transition to a low-carbon economy."