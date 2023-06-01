Risk of recession growing: Podcast

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver says the risk of recession is rising alongside the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate increases.

Earlier in the week, the Australian share market rallied following the decision by US lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

If the agreement is passed by Congress, the ASX may see another modest rise, however, speaking on the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Oliver said following that, local markets will likely get back to focusing on other issues, such as the RBA rate hikes.

"The issues I think that are critical for Australia, whether we have a US or global recession, is how much the RBA raises interest rates, and a lot there depends on inflationary pressures," he said.

"But you'd also have to say the risk of recession in Australia is quite high and the more the Reserve Bank keeps raising interest rates, the bigger that risk becomes."

It's been a popular opinion that Australia will likely swerve a national recession and Oliver explains this is still AMP's forecast however he admits a lot will be down to the RBA.

"Most forecasters have growth slowing down, the budget released early in May showed a slowdown in the next financial year to 1.5%, the RBA's forecasts of growth slowing down to 1.25%," he says.

Oliver explains AMP sees growth slowing down a little bit more than that.

"Below 1% but avoiding a recession," he said.

"I think it is critically important that interest rate hikes soon come to an end. I'm hopeful that maybe we have seen the end of rate hikes. But of course, the Reserve Bank continues to surprise on the upside."

He explained a big factor will be the minimum wage case and said if the federal government increases

6% or 7%, as requested by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), it could trigger more hikes.

"The RBA would then worry, if the minimum wage has gone up and award wages have gone up by something similar, that will have an influencing effect on other wages in the economy," he said.

"All at a time when some states have removed their public sector wage growth caps, New South Wales and Victoria, and we've also seen a 15% rise in aged care wages. All of those things could build upwards pressure on wage growth."

Oliver acknowledges, currently economists sound like "spoilsports", but there is a concern around wage growth driving up inflation, leading to more interest rate increases.

"I do worry that if wages take off it will make life a lot tougher for the RBA and they will end up raising rates more which in turn increases the risk of recession in Australia because you've got a third of households that are already struggling."

Listen to the full episode here: