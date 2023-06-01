Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Risk of recession growing: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUN 2023   12:39PM

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver says the risk of recession is rising alongside the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate increases. 

Earlier in the week, the Australian share market rallied following the decision by US lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

If the agreement is passed by Congress, the ASX may see another modest rise, however, speaking on the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Oliver said following that, local markets will likely get back to focusing on other issues, such as the RBA rate hikes.

"The issues I think that are critical for Australia, whether we have a US or global recession, is how much the RBA raises interest rates, and a lot there depends on inflationary pressures," he said.

"But you'd also have to say the risk of recession in Australia is quite high and the more the Reserve Bank keeps raising interest rates, the bigger that risk becomes."

It's been a popular opinion that Australia will likely swerve a national recession and Oliver explains this is still AMP's forecast however he admits a lot will be down to the RBA.

"Most forecasters have growth slowing down, the budget released early in May showed a slowdown in the next financial year to 1.5%, the RBA's forecasts of growth slowing down to 1.25%," he says.

Oliver explains AMP sees growth slowing down a little bit more than that.

"Below 1% but avoiding a recession," he said.

"I think it is critically important that interest rate hikes soon come to an end. I'm hopeful that maybe we have seen the end of rate hikes. But of course, the Reserve Bank continues to surprise on the upside."

He explained a big factor will be the minimum wage case and said if the federal government increases

6% or 7%, as requested by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), it could trigger more hikes.

"The RBA would then worry, if the minimum wage has gone up and award wages have gone up by something similar, that will have an influencing effect on other wages in the economy," he said.

"All at a time when some states have removed their public sector wage growth caps, New South Wales and Victoria, and we've also seen a 15% rise in aged care wages. All of those things could build upwards pressure on wage growth."

Oliver acknowledges, currently economists sound like "spoilsports", but there is a concern around wage growth driving up inflation, leading to more interest rate increases.

"I do worry that if wages take off it will make life a lot tougher for the RBA and they will end up raising rates more which in turn increases the risk of recession in Australia because you've got a third of households that are already struggling."

Listen to the full episode here:

Read more: USReserve Bank of AustraliaShane OliverASXAustralian Council of TradeCongressFinancial StandardNew South WalesVictoria
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UBS outlines new operating model, leadership
Family offices maintain a steady course: Goldman Sachs
Australia's enviable debt levels
Reserve Bank raises cash rate to 3.85%
Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA
Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast
Inflation rises to 6.8%
It's painful, but it's working: Lowe
Fitch gives Labor budget AAA rating
abrdn chief economist rejoins Reserve Bank

Editor's Choice

TPB grilled over handling of PwC scandal

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Fronting a Senate Estimates hearing, the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) said it has no plans to suspend PwC, nor has it formally considered whether the consultant breached legislative requirements to act honestly and with integrity.

GQ Multifamily platform boost BTR pipeline

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:49PM
Gurner and Qualitas-backed GQ build-to-rent (BTR) platform has expanded its pipeline to 3650 apartments in Brisbane and Melbourne, in a bid to deliver "much needed apartment stock" to the market.

No longer an accumulation game: ART

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:53PM
Addressing the crowd at the International Congress of Actuaries 2023, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) strategist, asset and liability management Kathryn Spragg said the super system needs alternative measures to start looking at retirement products.

Risk of recession growing: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
AMP chief economist Shane Oliver says the risk of recession is rising alongside the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate increases.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.