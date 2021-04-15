NEWS
Financial Planning
Risk advice most sought-after among Kiwis
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:30PM

An overwhelming 70% of products that New Zealand financial advisers recommend are life insurance products, according to the country's financial markets regulator.

New statistics released by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) reveals that risk products are the most popular topic among advisers, followed by advice provided on KiwiSaver (48%), mortgage products and consumer credit contracts (37%), and general insurance and managed funds, which drew 32% respectively.

New Zealand has 10,736 financial advisers in total and 12,287 nominated representatives.

There are 3004 advice practices, of which 1807 are approved licensees and 1197 authorised bodies.

Over half of advice providers are based in Auckland, followed by Canterbury.

FMA director of market engagement John Botica said: "These statistics provide a snapshot of the financial advice sector and highlight the continuing presence of small advice businesses, with 82% of financial advice providers being businesses with fewer than 10 financial advisers spread right across New Zealand."

The regulator introduced a new advice regime on March 15, requiring advisers to hold a transitional licence and comply with its standard conditions.

They must also comply with new duties under Part 6 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, and the new Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services.

Advisers must formally record their details on the Financial Services Providers Register (FSPR).

Botica said those who miss the 16 June 2021 deadline may face deregistration.

Read more: John BoticaFinancial Markets AuthorityFinancial Markets Conduct ActFinancial Services Providers RegisterKiwiSaver
VIEW COMMENTS
