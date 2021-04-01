Rice Warner acquired by Deloitte

Actuarial firm Rice Warner has been acquired by Deloitte.

Rice Warner's chief executive Andrew Boal, head of superannuation Stephen Freeborn, and executive general manager of insurance Jennifer Baxter will become Deloitte consulting partners.

Michael Rice, who founded the firm in 1987, will also join Deloitte in a consulting capacity.

The change is effective May 1. Terms of the transaction were confidential.

"Rice Warner has built an unrivalled reputation as a leading Australian superannuation consultancy and research firm. Over the last three decades, our incredibly talented team across the business has helped our clients navigate an increasingly challenging environment," Rice said.

"We have facilitated numerous successful fund mergers, and are a versatile business with strengths in areas as diverse as group insurance, financial advice and retirement. I am proud of what we have all achieved, and am pleased that the team will stay together and flourish as part of Deloitte."

Boal said: "We are looking forward to further enhancing offerings, working with our new colleagues at Deloitte, with our existing clients as well as the exciting opportunity to work with new clients."

Deloitte's existing advisory services include: superannuation services like benchmarking, tenders, merger assistance and actuarial (financial modelling and defined benefits); Life insurance (benchmarking, tenders, product design, compliance and reporting).