NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Rice Warner acquired by Deloitte
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 1 APR 2021   12:34PM

Actuarial firm Rice Warner has been acquired by Deloitte.

Rice Warner's chief executive Andrew Boal, head of superannuation Stephen Freeborn, and executive general manager of insurance Jennifer Baxter will become Deloitte consulting partners.

Michael Rice, who founded the firm in 1987, will also join Deloitte in a consulting capacity.

The change is effective May 1. Terms of the transaction were confidential.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"Rice Warner has built an unrivalled reputation as a leading Australian superannuation consultancy and research firm. Over the last three decades, our incredibly talented team across the business has helped our clients navigate an increasingly challenging environment," Rice said.

"We have facilitated numerous successful fund mergers, and are a versatile business with strengths in areas as diverse as group insurance, financial advice and retirement. I am proud of what we have all achieved, and am pleased that the team will stay together and flourish as part of Deloitte."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Boal said: "We are looking forward to further enhancing offerings, working with our new colleagues at Deloitte, with our existing clients as well as the exciting opportunity to work with new clients."

Deloitte's existing advisory services include: superannuation services like benchmarking, tenders, merger assistance and actuarial (financial modelling and defined benefits); Life insurance (benchmarking, tenders, product design, compliance and reporting).

Read more: DeloitteRice WarnerMichael RiceAndrew BoalJennifer BaxterStephen Freeborn
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chant West to buy Rice Warner insurance comparator
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
The future of quality advice: SMSFA
Age pension spending to rise: ISA
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Boards suffer from disconnect between risk, strategy
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
Rice Warner weighs in on Your Future, Your Super
ASIC slams auditors
Super industry to branch out: Rice Warner
Editor's Choice
Multiples paid for client books dip
KARREN VERGARA
How much financial advisers can expect to sell a book of investment and superannuation clients for has decreased over the last two years, according to a new valuation report.
LIC seeks options for performance woes
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Listed investment company Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG) is considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.
Synchron appoints Queensland manager
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Dealer group Synchron has a new state manager for Queensland.
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mercer has made appointments for two newly created roles in its Pacific region leadership team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bMSW5vwb