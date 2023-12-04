Newspaper icon
Retirement phase of superannuation consultation opens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023   12:43PM

Treasury is seeking feedback on how the inherently complex retirement phase of superannuation can be improved to match the success of the accumulation phase.

The consultation discusses three key areas: Helping members navigate the retirement income system, supporting funds to deliver better retirement income products and services, and making lifetime income products more accessible.

Released today, discussion paper Retirement phase of superannuation states that trustees must do more to understand their members' retirement needs and provide products and services tailored for their retirement.

Under the Retirement Income Covenant, trustees must undertake an analysis of members to assess member outcomes that could nudge them towards settings that better suit their circumstances.

"These settings could include a range of features or products, such as 'default' drawdown rates, investment strategies and/or longevity products," the paper read.

Changing the minimum drawdown framework is one option. This could be revising minimum rates to "achieve a smoother drawdown profile over retirement to better reflects retirees' expenditure needs, or providing clarification that they are not intended to be guidance on optimal drawdown rates."

In terms of making lifetime products more accessible, the paper suggests establishing a framework that outlines attributes and features of a "standardised retirement product" to balance the objectives of the Retirement Income Covenant. This is to help combat investment and sequencing risks, inflation risk, and longevity risk.

This "well-rounded product (or portfolio of products)" can assist members managing these risks and complement achieving the other objectives of the covenant - which is access to capital and maximising retirement income.

Features can include a longevity protection (such as a deferred guaranteed income stream that commences later in life), forward-planned income stream that accounts for the member's preferences (such as higher income at earlier ages), and an investment allocation that adjusts the investment risk for the member's stage in retirement.

This could mean super funds developing at least one product which meets the framework attributes and provide as a "first offer to members."

In other words, Treasury asks: Should super funds be required to offer a standardised retirement product similar to MySuper for accumulation?

"We want to ensure super delivers on its foundational promise of providing a dignified retirement for more Australians. The welcome and important focus on the accumulation phase of super needs to be matched by a similar focus on the retirement phase," Treasury said.

Submissions are open until 9 February 2024.

