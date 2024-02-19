Rest faces class action over IP premiums

Shine Lawyers filed a class action on behalf of Rest members who may have had income protection premiums wrongfully deducted from their superannuation accounts.

The class action alleges that from December 2008 to June 2019, Rest automatically enrolled new members in income protection insurance without their active consent.

It also claims that when members didn't make any contribution to their Rest account for 13 continuous months or more, the default income protection insurance policy didn't provide the member with any coverage and when members held multiple income protection insurance policies at the same time, the policy provided little to no coverage.

Court documents show Rest has until March 28 to file its defence. The first case management hearing is scheduled for May 10.

According to Shine Lawyers' practice leader Hadi Boustani, up to 500,000 Rest members may be affected.

"This was money down the drain for fund members who paid a premium for no benefit," Boustani said.

"As a result, we're seeking compensation for insurance premiums which we allege were unfairly deducted, as well as investment returns and administration costs."

The action is being funded by Woodsford.

"Everyday Australians trust their superannuation funds to look after their hard-earned dollars which they have invested for their retirement," Woodsford Australia director and head of origination Clare Owen said.

"Having sufficient superannuation to fund retirement is so important.

"Woodsford is pleased to be supporting this action to assist those everyday Australians in recouping losses to their superannuation which has been unfairly eroded."

Shine Lawyers client Jarrod Lane has registered for the class action to demand accountability from his super fund.

Lane did not earn an income for over three years between 2018-2021 but was charged for income protection insurance that he could never claim on.

"I felt it was important to join this class action because what Rest has done is wrong and they should compensate those who were affected," Lane said.

A spokesperson for the super fund said it intends to defend the action in the Federal Court.

"As a profit-to-member fund, Rest has at all times focussed on the best financial interests of members," the spokesperson said.

"Rest's group insurance cover is and has always been designed to meet the needs of our members."

Rest's spokesperson added that offering default income protection cover to members is a highly valuable benefit and supports members who are unable to work due to illness or injury.

"Many Rest members work part time and would not be able to obtain income protection cover by any other means or at a reasonable cost," they said.

"Last financial year we paid out around $222 million in benefits to members across more than 10,000 income protection claims."