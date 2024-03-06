Rest appoints general manager, product

The industry superannuation fund is kicking off a product simplification strategy, promoting a lead from within.

Scott Tully has been named general manager, product at Rest, having already acted in the role for five months. Prior, he was head of investment option development, a role he took on when he joined the fund in February 2023.

The fund said he will lead its work to enhance and simplify its product offer to members, effective immediately.

Rest chief member officer Deborah Potts said Tully will bring a "holistic and member-centric approach" to the role.

"Scott is a uniquely talented and experienced superannuation expert. I am confident his expertise and leadership skills will be a fantastic addition to Rest as we work to create simple and easy products and experiences to benefit all members," she said.

Tully brings more than 30 years' experience in investment management and superannuation. Most notably, he served as executive director, investments at Colonial First State for some two decades.

"Rest is unique in the superannuation industry in that it represents more than a million members under 30 and more than a million women," Tully said.

"I'm excited to help pursue our mission to provide Rest's two million members with super that they love."