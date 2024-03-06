Rest appoints general manager, product

Rest appoints general manager, productBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024 12:37PM
Read more: Rest, Colonial First State, Deborah Potts, Scott Tully
The industry superannuation fund is kicking off a product simplification strategy, promoting a lead from within.
Scott Tully has been named general manager, product at Rest, having already acted in the role for five months. Prior, he was head of investment option development, a role he took on when he joined the fund in February 2023.
The fund said he will lead its work to enhance and simplify its product offer to members, effective immediately.
Rest chief member officer Deborah Potts said Tully will bring a "holistic and member-centric approach" to the role.
"Scott is a uniquely talented and experienced superannuation expert. I am confident his expertise and leadership skills will be a fantastic addition to Rest as we work to create simple and easy products and experiences to benefit all members," she said.
Tully brings more than 30 years' experience in investment management and superannuation. Most notably, he served as executive director, investments at Colonial First State for some two decades.
"Rest is unique in the superannuation industry in that it represents more than a million members under 30 and more than a million women," Tully said.
"I'm excited to help pursue our mission to provide Rest's two million members with super that they love."
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK
EG to target intermediaries
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY