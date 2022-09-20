Newspaper icon
Research explores advice industry's maturation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:53AM

New research has measured the progress made towards achieving recognised professional status within the Australian financial advice sector.

An academic article authored by financial adviser and researcher Ben Neilson noted that advisers have recently been regulated to reflect their professional status like other conventional professions. However, he also cited literature that suggested the development of recognising professions can be challenging and an ongoing process often reduced by the dubious acts of others.

"It's imperative that Australian financial advisers, offering professional input, commit to being involved in shaping the professional policies, governance, processes, so that financial planning becomes a true profession run by advisers, like other established professions run theirs," Neilson said.

To date, little systematic research exists on professional attributes and professional progress within the financial advice sector, but Neilson's research offers a framework for identifying professional attributes and benchmarks existing positions of progress.

Results derived from a sample size of 1093 responses, indicated that financial advisers are now extremely conscious of their social responsibilities. Moreover, financial advisers were found to accept elevated levels of ethical responsibility.

"Financial advisers now show significant confidence in their ability to navigate ethical areas and can rely on their code of ethics to determine conduct as a basis for navigation and decision making," Neilson said.

He said that the introduction of mandated ethical codes and legal requirements to act in the client's best interest had a large impact on the progress towards professional recognition.

Interestingly, the obligation to act in clients' best interests is one of the things Michelle Levy has proposed be removed under the Quality of Advice Review.

Survey results also indicated that financial advisers are becoming more familiar with the value of accessing their body of theory. All acknowledged the increasing importance of theory, levels of education and continuing professional development reflecting that most believe a systematic body of theory is an imperative ingredient of professionalism, the article outlined.

Meanwhile, advisers acknowledged that they hold professional authority derived from a dependent relationship, industry knowledge and trust due to complexity.

According to ASIC, over the past decade, levels of consumer trust in advisers have experienced a steady decline, due to factors like comprehension of complex advice documents, sector misconduct, excessive cost of services and low education barries to entry.

Nevertheless, Neilson's paper argues that financial advice, as it's practiced in Australia today, has made considerable professional progress. Further, he posits that unified progress towards professional recognition may benefit the financial advice sector for both consumers and advisers alike in the coming years.

Read more: Financial adviceBen NeilsonASICMichelle LevyQuality of Advice Review
