Raiz defends double fee

Raiz Invest said it is well placed to manage volatile market conditions because it collects both management and funds under management (FUM) fees from its customers.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said 66% of the company's revenue is generated from a $2.50 per month management fee from active customers, while 14% comes from fees related to FUM.

Lucas said in a period of heightened market volatility, this revenue diversification ensures Raiz is in a stronger position compared with businesses that only generate income form fees relating to FUM.

"The decline in total FUM in February was significantly less than the 8% decline in the ASX200," Lucas said.

"This was assisted by the increased propensity of customers to switch between portfolios, for example, from aggressive to conservative, instead of withdrawing their funds, reflecting the increasing maturity of those using the platform."

"The company continues to be well funded to execute its strategy following the $7.5 million capital raising that was completed in November 2019."

Raiz introduced the $2.50 fee for low-balance customers' mid-last year; previously customers with balances under $5000 were not charged a fee.

At the time, Lucas supported the decision saying the company had not altered its fees for three years, and the new fee structure would ensure the Raiz app would continue to be "cutting edge".

"It is crucial that we keep innovating to ensure we maintain this quality of service and product," Lucas said when the new fee structure was announced.