Investment
Raiz defends double fee
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   12:31PM

Raiz Invest said it is well placed to manage volatile market conditions because it collects both management and funds under management (FUM) fees from its customers.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said 66% of the company's revenue is generated from a $2.50 per month management fee from active customers, while 14% comes from fees related to FUM.

Lucas said in a period of heightened market volatility, this revenue diversification ensures Raiz is in a stronger position compared with businesses that only generate income form fees relating to FUM.

"The decline in total FUM in February was significantly less than the 8% decline in the ASX200," Lucas said.

"This was assisted by the increased propensity of customers to switch between portfolios, for example, from aggressive to conservative, instead of withdrawing their funds, reflecting the increasing maturity of those using the platform."

"The company continues to be well funded to execute its strategy following the $7.5 million capital raising that was completed in November 2019."

Raiz introduced the $2.50 fee for low-balance customers' mid-last year; previously customers with balances under $5000 were not charged a fee.

At the time, Lucas supported the decision saying the company had not altered its fees for three years, and the new fee structure would ensure the Raiz app would continue to be "cutting edge".

"It is crucial that we keep innovating to ensure we maintain this quality of service and product," Lucas said when the new fee structure was announced.

Read more: Raiz InvestGeorge Lucas
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Latest News
