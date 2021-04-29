NEWS
Financial Planning
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:18PM

NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.

Aspiri Financial Services Group will join Connectus, which in December 2020 acquired Sydney's Brady & Associates Group, Melbourne's Link Financial Services Group and Brisbane's Westwood Group.

Focus already owns stakes in Escala Partners and MEDIQ Financial Services but these are separate from the newer Connectus Wealth Advisers network.

The Aspiri transaction is expected to close in the June quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Aspiri was founded in 2004 by Gavin Kelly in Newstead, Queensland. It advises high-net-worth clients including discretionary investment management, estate planning, insurance advice and superannuation services.

"In Connectus, we have found a partner that understands our business and is aligned with our customised approach to serving clients," Kelly said.

"The partnership with Connectus and Focus is the next step in our continued evolution to expand our value proposition. We are excited to join a collaborative community through which we will gain access to additional resources to accelerate growth and support the firm's long-term succession plan."

