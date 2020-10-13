QIC strengthens sustainability leadership

QIC has added a general manager, sustainability to its global real estate executive committee, effective this week.

Melissa Schulz has joined QIC in the role, providing leadership across all of QIC's global real estate functions on ESG strategy and execution at both a fund and asset level, a spokesperson said.

Schulz was most recently general manager, sustainability at Vicinity Centres; a role she held for six years.

She will report directly to QIC director, Australian investment management Daryl Stubbings.

She has extensive experience in sustainability roles, having also previously served as manager, corporate sustainability strategy at ANZ and environment manager at Transurban Group.

Schulz also spent over three years at ExxonMobil, working in its global remediation team and as an onshore environment manager. She began her career at Beveridge Williams where she was an environmental geologist.

Her appointment follows a number of several senior hires for QIC in recent months, including Natasha Nankivell as chair of its global private capital investment committee and Katrina King as general manager, capital solutions.

In June, BMO Global Asset Management's Asia Pacific managing director Ravi Sriskandarajah also joined, taking on the role of executive director, client solutions and capital.