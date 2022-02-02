NEWS
Executive Appointments

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:03PM

Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

The offering will provide broad and deep origination networks, institutional-grade investment governance, and credit, ESG and structuring experience.

Phil Miall has been appointed to the new role of QIC head of multi-sector private debt, reporting directly to QIC head of private debt Andrew Jones.

Miall was previously a director - credit at QIC.

Jones confirmed QIC State Investments, which manages the long-term financial interests for the state of Queensland, had indicated its intention for the new multi-sector private debt team to manage both its current exposures and future commitments to this strategy going forward.

"We are privileged to win this mandate and look forward to delivering value for Queensland government clients while also building a broad and differentiated offering to add value for other institutional investors," Jones said.

"We will seek to be an advisor, sounding board and agent for positive change across our investors' portfolios."

State Investment chief investment officer Allison Hill said her team undertook extensive due diligence across the sector.

"Capital preservation and low volatility are key characteristics our clients are seeking," she explained.

"QIC's new offering gives us the confidence that we will now have access to attractive risk-adjusted returns through selective investments in this attractive market segment."

